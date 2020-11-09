Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,742 in the last 365 days.

Surface Oncology to Present at the Cowen IO Next Summit

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Jeff Goater, its chief executive officer, and Robert Ross, M.D., its chief medical officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Cowen 4th Annual IO Next Summit on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. ET. The discussion will focus on Surface’s lead programs, SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27).

The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the fireside chat will be accessible from the events page of the Company’s investor relations website, investors.surfaceoncology.com/news-events/events.

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930), and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer cells (via targeting PVRIG, also known as CD112R (SRF813)), or depleting regulatory T cells (via targeting CCR8 (SRF114)). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Matt Lane
matt@gilmartinir.com
617-901-7698

Media
Matthew Corcoran
mcorcoran@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-866-7350

Primary Logo

You just read:

Surface Oncology to Present at the Cowen IO Next Summit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.