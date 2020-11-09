U.S. Department of Energy to Showcase Scientific Computational Expertise at SC20

The scientific computing and networking leadership of 17 U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) national laboratories will be showcased at SC20, the International Conference for High-Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis, taking place Nov. 9-19 for the first time via a completely virtual format.

Like most conferences and workshops being held this year across the U.S. and around the world, SC20 will take advantage of state-of-the-art online platforms to deliver a range of technical presentations, workshops, keynotes, panels, a virtual exhibit hall, the student cluster competition, a job fair, and more.

Scientists and engineers from DOE laboratories have been involved in the conference since it began in 1988, and this year’s event is no different. Experts from the DOE’s national laboratories will contribute to the SC20 conference program online by leading tutorials, presenting technical papers, speaking at workshops, participating in birds-of-a-feather discussions, and sharing ideas in panel discussions.

The DOE will also feature work supported by the National Nuclear Security Administration computing centers at Lawrence Livermore, Los Alamos and Sandia National Laboratories, and DOE Office of Science’s HPC centers: the Argonne and Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facilities and the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Engineers from DOE’s Energy Sciences Network, which connects 50 DOE sites to their users and collaborators around the world through high-bandwidth networks, will discuss the role of networking in scientific discovery.

Another key effort the labs support during SC is recruiting. Toward that end, this year participating DOE labs will hold drop-in career chats throughout the SC20 to give attendees the opportunity to meet live online with a recruiter. The links to each lab’s recruiting video chat room will be available on the SC20 DOE booth recruiting webpage: https://scdoe.info/recruiting-event.

The full schedule of SC20 events can be found at https://sc20.supercomputing.org/attend/schedule/. During the conference, attendees can also follow the national labs’ participation via Twitter at @NatLabsHPC.