Matthew Muller New Orleans Explains Why Carpentry is a Hobby Everyone Should Try

Matthew Muller New Orleans Explains Why Carpentry is a Hobby Everyone Should TryNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When is the last time you built something by hand? While humanity has made its mark on the planet by literally building civilizations, these days many people rarely put in work building stuff with their hands. If someone needs a bookshelf, they simply head to a store and buy one. Matthew Muller New Orleans, however, believes that carpentry is a hobby everyone should try.
“For me, nothing beats working with your hands to create something. Carpentry, whether you’re building a house or a simple shelf, is both an intellectual and physical exercise,” Matthew Muller New Orleans says. “You get your muscles and your brain working.”
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), just over one million people work in carpentry. A carpenter earns, on average, roughly $50,000 per year. While many people are employed as carpenters, outside of employment a lot of people don’t bother getting their hands dirty with carpentry work. Matthew Muller New Orleans isn’t employed as a carpenter but instead enjoys it as a hobby.
“At first, I didn’t realize how few people bother building stuff anymore. I mentioned to a friend that I was building an American-flag themed cornhole set. He looked at me like I was crazy, why not just buy a set?” Matthew Muller New Orleans relates. “I roped him into helping me, and you know what? He enjoyed the work and now we can play cornhole whenever we want. Some weeks later, he built some shelves for his garage, putting his acquired skills to work.”
Matthew Muller New Orleans Explains How You Can Get Involved in Carpentry
One great option for people looking to get into carpentry is helping Habitat for Humanity or a similar group that builds homes for people in need. Started in 1976, Habitat for Humanity has helped over 20 million people improve or build a home. Habitat for Humanity has built homes in over 70 countries. For Matthew Muller New Orleans, using carpentry skills to improve the community is a favorite volunteer activity.
“I know a lot of people want to volunteer and help the community,” Matthew Muller New Orleans states. “Yet there’s always that nagging question ‘am I actually doing anything worthwhile?’ When you build a home, you don’t have to worry about that question. You know right away that you’re doing something worthwhile for someone.”
Ultimately, carpentry is rewarding both intellectually and in a physical sense for Matthew Muller New Orleans. If you’re building something for yourself, you get something useful. Likewise, if you build something for the community, you know you’re contributing something people can use. On top of all that, you can work out your intellectual skills, as Matthew Muller New Orleans points out.
“A lot of people don’t realize how intellectually challenging carpentry is,” Matthew Muller New Orleans says. “You’re not just taking a hammer to nails. You really have to think about the structure and design of everything. It really works out the brain and at the same time, for me, it helps clear my mind.”
