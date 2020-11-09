The RealReal Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Q3 GMV Growth Improved 17% Q/Q; Decreased 3% Y/Y to $245.4 million

Q3 Total Revenue Improved 16% Q/Q; Decreased 4% Y/Y to $78.1 million

Q3 Gross Profit Improved 18% Q/Q; Decreased 5% Y/Y to $49.8 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—today reported financial results for its third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020.

“Improving trends in New York City and Los Angeles, momentum with virtual appointments and continued strength in the The RealReal B2B vendor program improved our ability to source supply in Q3 and contributed to improving quarter over quarter GMV trends. We were pleased with our GMV performance in Q3 despite the difficult Y/Y comparison and continued COVID headwinds,” said Julie Wainwright, CEO of The RealReal.

Supply trends improved significantly quarter over quarter. Total supply units shipped to our e-commerce facilities improved approximately 32% Q/Q and increased 3% Y/Y in Q3. Excluding NYC and Los Angeles, Q3 supply units shipped increased 7% Y/Y.

On the demand side, traffic trends remained healthy in Q3 with sessions up 18% Y/Y, and the company’s four day sell-through continued to trend at pre-COVID levels, which demonstrates that supply continues to sell quickly.

On National Consignment Day Oct. 5, the company announced its partnership with Gucci to launch an online shop featuring pre-loved Gucci items and promote circularity for luxury fashion. “Together we’re shining a global spotlight on resale that we hope will encourage all consumers to support the circular economy and join us in reducing fashion’s carbon footprint,” commented Wainwright. The partnership marks multiple significant firsts -- it’s the first collaboration with a brand on a dedicated shop on The RealReal.com and the first time a brand partnership has included an incentive to buy resale. The partnership is also grounded in sustainability.

“We are laser focused on making the operational changes and strategic investments that will position us to emerge from COVID a stronger, more agile company prepared to capitalize on the significant luxury resale market opportunity in front of us,” continued Wainwright.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was $245.4 million, a 17% Q/Q improvement and a 3% Y/Y decrease.

Total Revenue was $78.1 million, a 16% Q/Q improvement and a 4% Y/Y decrease.

Consignment and Service Revenue was $64.4 million, a 15% Q/Q improvement and a 7% Y/Y decrease.

Direct Revenue was $13.6 million, a 25% Q/Q and 11% Y/Y increase.

Gross Profit was $49.8 million, a 18% Q/Q improvement and a 5% Y/Y decrease.

Net Loss was ($43.3 million).

Adjusted EBITDA was ($29.0) million or (37.2%) of total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA includes $2.2 million of COVID related expenses such as higher payroll expenses, personal protective equipment, deep cleanings, medical personnel at our facilities, transportation services, etc.

GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was ($0.49).

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was ($0.41).

At the end of the third quarter, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $395.2 million.



Other Third Quarter Financial Highlights and Key Operating Metrics

Trailing 12 months active buyers reached 617,269 an increase of 14% Y/Y.

Orders reached 550,084, a 9% Q/Q improvement and a 5% Y/Y decrease.

Average Order Value was $446, an increase of 2% Y/Y.

Consignment Take Rate decreased 140bps Y/Y to 35.4% reflecting strong performance on a relative basis from lower-take-rate categories (such as handbags, jewelry and sneakers) and a higher mix of consignors earning higher commissions.

GMV from repeat buyers was 82.9% compared to 81.8% in the third quarter of 2019.

Since inception through Sept. 30, consignment with The RealReal saved 16,105 metric tons of carbon and 756 million liters of water.

Financial Outlook

Given limited near-term visibility, the company elects to not provide a financial outlook.

Webcast and Conference Call

The RealReal will post a stockholder letter on its investor relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com/financial-information/quarterly-results in lieu of a live presentation and host a conference call at 2 p.m. PST to answer questions regarding its third quarter 2020 financial results, the stockholder letter and the supporting slides. Investors and analysts can access the call by dialing (866) 996-5385 in the U.S. or (270) 215-9574 internationally. The passcode for the call is 2136043. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://investor.therealreal.com along with the stockholder letter and the supporting slides. An archive of the webcast conference call will be available shortly after the call ends. The archived webcast will be available at https://investor.therealreal.com .

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 150+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service, virtual appointments and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, five of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of The RealReal that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating results, including the amounts of our operating expense and capital expenditure investments or reductions and our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, in particular in the context of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent social unrest. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent social unrest on our operations and our business environment, any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations and other reasons.

More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited and condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this earnings release.

We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and for business planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest income, interest expense, other (income) expense net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, and certain one-time expenses. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as the measure excludes the impact of certain expenses that are included in our statements of operations that are necessary to run our business and should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of stock-based compensation, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that stock-based compensation will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash used in operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and non-recurring items divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We believe that adding back stock-based compensation expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and non-recurring items as adjustments to our GAAP net loss, before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

THE REALREAL, INC. Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Consignment and service revenue $ 64,407 $ 69,245 $ 176,570 $ 184,890 Direct revenue 13,645 12,271 37,111 39,417 Total revenue 78,052 81,516 213,681 224,307 Cost of revenue: Cost of consignment and service revenue 16,304 19,446 47,253 52,592 Cost of direct revenue 11,964 9,842 31,678 31,056 Total cost of revenue 28,268 29,288 78,931 83,648 Gross profit 49,784 52,228 134,750 140,659 Operating expenses: Marketing 15,186 13,390 37,747 36,838 Operations and technology 40,578 37,407 117,858 103,271 Selling, general and administrative 35,384 28,436 103,047 76,110 Total operating expenses (1) 91,148 79,233 258,652 216,219 Loss from operations (41,364 ) (27,005 ) (123,902 ) (75,560 ) Interest income 448 1,902 2,350 2,918 Interest expense (2,406 ) (60 ) (2,810 ) (572 ) Other income (expense), net — (119 ) (89 ) (2,106 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (43,322 ) (25,282 ) (124,451 ) (75,320 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (17 ) (8 ) 38 51 Net loss $ (43,305 ) $ (25,274 ) $ (124,489 ) $ (75,371 ) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value $ — $ — $ — $ (3,355 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (43,305 ) $ (25,274 ) $ (124,489 ) $ (78,726 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.43 ) $ (2.28 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 87,869,321 84,634,956 87,176,677 34,556,485 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Marketing $ 705 $ 145 $ 1,228 $ 287 Operating and technology 2,892 1,098 7,222 2,064 Selling, general and administrative (2) 3,775 1,277 8,461 3,384 Total $ 7,372 $ 2,520 $ 16,911 $ 5,735 (2) Includes compensation expense related to stock sales by current and former employees in March 2019.

THE REALREAL, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 343,092 $ 154,446 Short-term investments 52,156 208,811 Accounts receivable 4,559 7,779 Inventory, net 19,236 23,599 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,255 13,804 Total current assets 437,298 408,439 Property and equipment, net 61,944 55,831 Operating lease right-of-use assets 115,013 — Other assets 2,020 2,660 Total assets $ 616,275 $ 466,930 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,410 $ 11,159 Accrued consignor payable 44,490 52,820 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 15,263 — Other accrued and current liabilities 55,767 54,567 Total current liabilities 120,930 118,546 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 111,680 — Convertible senior notes, net 148,057 — Other noncurrent liabilities 1,300 9,456 Total liabilities 381,967 128,002 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 88,532,457 and 85,872,320 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 713,195 693,426 Accumulated other comprehensive income 107 7 Accumulated deficit (478,995 ) (354,506 ) Total stockholders’ equity 234,308 338,928 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 616,275 $ 466,930

THE REALREAL, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (124,489 ) $ (75,371 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,673 9,537 Stock-based compensation expense 16,911 4,916 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 12,003 — Bad debt expense 661 1,208 Compensation expense related to stock sales by current and former employees — 819 Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability — 2,100 Accretion of unconditional endowment grant liability 39 70 Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs 1,268 11 Amortization of premiums (discounts) on short-term investments (114 ) 38 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,559 (2,572 ) Inventory, net 4,363 (3,491 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,626 ) (3,375 ) Other assets 578 136 Operating lease liability (8,710 ) — Accounts payable (4,164 ) 1,394 Accrued consignor payable (8,330 ) 4,611 Other accrued and current liabilities 2,511 494 Other noncurrent liabilities (150 ) 1,356 Net cash used in operating activities (96,017 ) (58,119 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments (73,280 ) (12,169 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 222,217 33,998 Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 7,932 — Capitalized proprietary software development costs (6,640 ) (6,670 ) Purchases of property and equipment (15,685 ) (16,111 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 134,544 (952 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of issuance costs — 315,486 Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs — 43,492 Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs — 26,283 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 166,278 — Purchase of capped calls (22,546 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options and common stock warrants 7,135 2,448 Taxes paid related to restricted stock vesting (748 ) (20 ) Repayment of debt — (9,250 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 150,119 378,439 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 188,646 319,368 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Beginning of period 154,446 45,627 End of period $ 343,092 $ 364,995

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net loss $ (43,305 ) $ (25,274 ) $ (124,489 ) $ (75,371 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,917 3,545 13,673 9,537 Stock-based compensation 7,372 2,520 16,911 4,916 Legal settlement — — 1,110 — Restructuring charges 72 — 514 — Compensation expense related to stock sales by current and former employees — — — 819 Interest income (448 ) (1,902 ) (2,350 ) (2,918 ) Interest expense 2,406 60 2,810 572 Other (income) expense, net — 119 89 2,106 Provision for income taxes (17 ) (8 ) 38 51 Adjusted EBITDA $ (29,003 ) $ (20,940 ) $ (91,694 ) $ (60,288 )





A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (43,305 ) $ (25,274 ) $ (124,489 ) $ (75,371 ) Stock-based compensation 7,372 2,520 16,911 4,916 Compensation expense related to stock sales by current and former employees — — — 819 Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock — — — (3,355 ) Remeasurement of preferred stock warrant liability — — — 2,100 Legal settlement — — 1,110 — Restructuring charges 72 — 514 — Provision for income taxes (17 ) (8 ) 38 51 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (35,878 ) $ (22,762 ) $ (105,916 ) $ (70,840 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used to calculate Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted 87,869,321 84,634,956 87,176,677 34,556,485 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.41 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (2.05 )

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to free cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash used in operating activities $ (9,436 ) $ (11,945 ) $ (96,017 ) $ (58,119 ) Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs (7,685 ) (8,852 ) (22,325 ) (22,781 ) Free Cash Flow $ (17,121 ) $ (20,797 ) $ (118,342 ) $ (80,900 )

Key Financial and Operating Metrics: