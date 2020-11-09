Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EverQuote to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (“EverQuote”), a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Virtual Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Date: Monday, December 7, 2020
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

UBS Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 8:25 a.m. ET

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote
EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Brinlea Johnson 
The Blueshirt Group
415.269.2645 
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

