Quotient Limited to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY, Channel Islands, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (Quotient or the Company), headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

The Company will be presenting on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 8:00am ET.

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

The Company will be presenting on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:40am ET (2:40pm GMT).

Both presentations will be webcast live, and will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.quotientbd.com. Webcast replays will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and create operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

CONTACT: Peter Buhler, Chief Financial Officer – IR@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26