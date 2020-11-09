Celebrating Veterans Day with a Bright Opportunity
EINPresswire.com/ -- Solatube® International Inc., the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights, is proud to introduce its first wave of Solatube Home franchise opportunities and is exclusively offering 20% off the initial franchise fee for military personnel – active duty, reserve, retired or honorably discharged veterans.
Transitioning back into civilian life can be difficult, but Solatube is ready to provide support and a bright opportunity for veterans in California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Each Solatube Home franchise will offer a complete Solatube product line, geared toward improving energy-efficiency, increasing happiness, removing toxins and adding pure, natural light for a healthier home.
“Franchising is an ideal way to own a business without requiring prior experience. Our team is here to help you confidently own your own business while meeting every attainable goal you set for yourself,” said Jeremy Ellison, Solatube Success Manager and former Army Ranger. “With our extensive product line and same-day sales, you’ll start seeing cash flow fast. Simply bring your zealous attitude and unique skill set, we’ll take care of the rest.”
Franchisees will receive training on Solatube’s complete product line and support needed to quickly start their businesses, including:
• Extensive, unique products and business model training
• Straightforward computer software to efficiently run the entire business
• On-site training from Solatube success managers
• A developed, robust marketing plan
• An established lead generation system
• Continuous guidance and support from Solatube’s expert team
Solatube has nearly 30 years of experience as industry leaders within the niche energy-efficient home daylighting and ventilation product line.
Cost-effective and eco-friendly, a Solatube tubular skylight harvests daylight at the rooftop, transfers it down a highly reflective tube (which bends up to 90 degrees and can be up to 70 feet or more long) and distributes it evenly into an interior space through a diffuser at the ceiling — on both sunny and cloudy days — with virtually no maintenance. It floods rooms in the home with beautiful, natural light at no cost once installed with no heat or cold transfer. No electric lights are needed during the day.
Recently, Solatube tubular skylights were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative development it has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Today, more than 2 million people have improved their homes with Solatube products, and millions more have enjoyed the benefits at department stores, schools, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities.
For more information on the Solatube Home franchise opportunity for veterans, visit www.solatubehomefranchise.com, or contact Jeremy Ellison, Solatube Success Manager and former Army Ranger, at jellison@solatube.com or 614-800-0793.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications, and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output. Solatube TDDs were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative development it has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com
