William Cafarella Dispels Myths About Running A Dealership During COVID
From sales to service to customer service, William Cafarella is responsible for running a smooth ship at the Coral Springs Nissan car dealership.CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right now, businesses can’t run as usual, and car dealerships are no exception to this social and financial change. However, many dealerships are still profiting instead of losing sales.
Coral Springs, FL. From sales to service to customer service, William Cafarella is responsible for running a smooth ship at the Coral Springs Nissan car dealership.
Since an unprecedented global pandemic hit, he had to roll with the punches and adapt to new safety protocol, customer concerns, and a moving automobile market. According to William Cafarella, the COVID-19 pandemic made buying a car an entirely new experience. That’s because customers can choose how much of the car-shopping process they want to carry out online. We are noticing more customers opting for online services, William Cafarella notes. Some customers want to spend as little time as possible in dealerships, so online services are a safe alternative. Plus, recently, dealers and automakers invested millions into digital marketing tools to improve the online car shopping experience.
Safety Is Still Our Top Priority, William Cafarella Says
Ultimately, being in a dealership isn’t any riskier than taking a trip to the grocery store. William Cafarella explains that employees should wear masks whenever they are interacting with customers. Plus, new sanitization processes for showroom cars have been implemented in dealerships like Coral Springs Nissan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to William Cafarella, the bar’s been raised to adjust to the pandemic. All dealerships want to make the car shopping, trade-in, and financing experience as safe as possible.
According To William Cafarella, Business Is Booming, It’s Just Online Now.
Despite the beyond massive curveball that is the pandemic, business is still booming for William Cafarella’s dealership and the automobile industry as a whole. Customers will most often do the majority of their browsing online, perhaps even narrowing it down to one vehicle, but then they will come into the dealership to test drive and purchase the car. Plus, vehicle deliveries have increased from between 5-20% for those customers who don’t want to step foot in a dealership. To sum up the car shopping experience in the COVID-19 pandemic, William Cafarella says that it propelled car shopping into the digital space. Customers can search for a dealership like Coral Springs Nissan’s entire inventory with ease.
For more of William Cafarella’s expertise on all things cars, contact him at Coral Springs Nissan (954-388-2343) or visit the dealership at
Coral Springs Nissan
9350 W. Atlantic Blvd.
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here