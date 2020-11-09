Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,681 in the last 365 days.

William Cafarella Dispels Myths About Running A Dealership During COVID

William Cafarella

William Cafarella

From sales to service to customer service, William Cafarella is responsible for running a smooth ship at the Coral Springs Nissan car dealership.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right now, businesses can’t run as usual, and car dealerships are no exception to this social and financial change. However, many dealerships are still profiting instead of losing sales.
Coral Springs, FL. From sales to service to customer service, William Cafarella is responsible for running a smooth ship at the Coral Springs Nissan car dealership.

Since an unprecedented global pandemic hit, he had to roll with the punches and adapt to new safety protocol, customer concerns, and a moving automobile market. According to William Cafarella, the COVID-19 pandemic made buying a car an entirely new experience. That’s because customers can choose how much of the car-shopping process they want to carry out online. We are noticing more customers opting for online services, William Cafarella notes. Some customers want to spend as little time as possible in dealerships, so online services are a safe alternative. Plus, recently, dealers and automakers invested millions into digital marketing tools to improve the online car shopping experience.

Safety Is Still Our Top Priority, William Cafarella Says
Ultimately, being in a dealership isn’t any riskier than taking a trip to the grocery store. William Cafarella explains that employees should wear masks whenever they are interacting with customers. Plus, new sanitization processes for showroom cars have been implemented in dealerships like Coral Springs Nissan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to William Cafarella, the bar’s been raised to adjust to the pandemic. All dealerships want to make the car shopping, trade-in, and financing experience as safe as possible.

According To William Cafarella, Business Is Booming, It’s Just Online Now.
Despite the beyond massive curveball that is the pandemic, business is still booming for William Cafarella’s dealership and the automobile industry as a whole. Customers will most often do the majority of their browsing online, perhaps even narrowing it down to one vehicle, but then they will come into the dealership to test drive and purchase the car. Plus, vehicle deliveries have increased from between 5-20% for those customers who don’t want to step foot in a dealership. To sum up the car shopping experience in the COVID-19 pandemic, William Cafarella says that it propelled car shopping into the digital space. Customers can search for a dealership like Coral Springs Nissan’s entire inventory with ease.

For more of William Cafarella’s expertise on all things cars, contact him at Coral Springs Nissan (954-388-2343) or visit the dealership at

Coral Springs Nissan
9350 W. Atlantic Blvd.
Coral Springs, FL 33071

Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here

You just read:

William Cafarella Dispels Myths About Running A Dealership During COVID

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.