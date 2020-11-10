Evalueserve’s Partnership with QualityLine Further Strengthens Digital Factory Capabilities Through AI Technology.
Industries can automatically integrate the disparate manufacturing data sources in a very short time into a unified format to enable advanced analytics.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (New York, 11/10) - Evalueserve, a leading analytics partner to Fortune 500 firms, today announced that they will power their manufacturing analytics’ solutions with QualityLine’s AI-driven software. This joint solution for electronics industries will facilitate the integration of real-time manufacturing data within a unified database to
improve efficiency and yield. The automated software enables timely triggers and notifications for users, alerting them of any issues in the manufacturing process.
With this comprehensive AI-enabled solution, users can automatically move and integrate the disparate manufacturing data sources in a very short time and convert it
into a unified format to enable advanced analytics.
“Evalueserve partnership is a great recognition of our technology as we know how much they work hard to always improve their analytics solution and offer the best services to their customers,” said Eyal Kaufman, CEO at QualityLine. “We’re the only solution worldwide that automatically harmonizes and interprets any manufacturing data located at the production line (testing stations, machines, sensors, ERP, MES) without any API or hardware installation.”
Ravi Mehrotra, Evalueserve’s co-CEO, says, “The main challenge that manufacturing is facing right now, is getting the right information to the right people at the right time, so that the best decision can be made quickly. Our partnership with QualityLine ensures that operations teams will have a unified view of their manufacturing line so that timely decisions can be made”.
About QualityLine
QualityLine AI pattern recognition technology analyzes all captured data via advanced algorithms and machine learning to automatically create an interactive manufacturing analytics dashboard system that includes prediction and automatic alerts of anomaly detection. For more information, visit http://www.quality-line.com
About Evalueserve
Evalueserve is a leading analytics partner that helps clients increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their core processes by applying a unique mind+machine™
methodology. For over 25% of the Fortune 1000, mind+machine™ weaves human expertise with digital products and platforms to build analytics capabilities that enable
successful business outcomes. For more information, visit www.evalueserve.com .
