Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,740 in the last 365 days.

Evalueserve’s Partnership with QualityLine Further Strengthens Digital Factory Capabilities Through AI Technology.

IIoT

Automated data integration to manufacturing industries

Industrial transformation - Social distancing and advanced manufacturing analytics

Evalueserve leading digital transformation

Automated data integration of any data source worldwide

QualityLine digital transformation by automated data integration of any manufacturing data sources

Industries can automatically integrate the disparate manufacturing data sources in a very short time into a unified format to enable advanced analytics.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (New York, 11/10) - Evalueserve, a leading analytics partner to Fortune 500 firms, today announced that they will power their manufacturing analytics’ solutions with QualityLine’s AI-driven software. This joint solution for electronics industries will facilitate the integration of real-time manufacturing data within a unified database to
improve efficiency and yield. The automated software enables timely triggers and notifications for users, alerting them of any issues in the manufacturing process.

With this comprehensive AI-enabled solution, users can automatically move and integrate the disparate manufacturing data sources in a very short time and convert it
into a unified format to enable advanced analytics.

“Evalueserve partnership is a great recognition of our technology as we know how much they work hard to always improve their analytics solution and offer the best services to their customers,” said Eyal Kaufman, CEO at QualityLine. “We’re the only solution worldwide that automatically harmonizes and interprets any manufacturing data located at the production line (testing stations, machines, sensors, ERP, MES) without any API or hardware installation.”

Ravi Mehrotra, Evalueserve’s co-CEO, says, “The main challenge that manufacturing is facing right now, is getting the right information to the right people at the right time, so that the best decision can be made quickly. Our partnership with QualityLine ensures that operations teams will have a unified view of their manufacturing line so that timely decisions can be made”.

About QualityLine
 

QualityLine AI pattern recognition technology analyzes all captured data via advanced algorithms and machine learning to automatically create an interactive manufacturing analytics dashboard system that includes prediction and automatic alerts of anomaly detection. For more information, visit http://www.quality-line.com

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a leading analytics partner that helps clients increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their core processes by applying a unique mind+machine™
methodology. For over 25% of the Fortune 1000, mind+machine™ weaves human expertise with digital products and platforms to build analytics capabilities that enable
successful business outcomes. For more information, visit www.evalueserve.com .

Marina Falavina
QualityLine
+972 54-622-3949
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Evalueserve’s Partnership with QualityLine Further Strengthens Digital Factory Capabilities Through AI Technology.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.