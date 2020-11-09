Rexarc Adds Innovative Equipment to Improve Delivery to Pressure Vessel Customers
Rexarc now serves its custom pressure vessel customers with improved manufacturing processes and innovative manufacturing equipment.WEST ALEXANDRIA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rexarc is leveraging its longtime experience manufacturing acetylene plants and cylinders to deliver top quality pressure vessel fabrication for a variety of customers and industries. The company recently streamlined manufacturing processes and added innovative equipment to ensure quality and safety.
"Our reputation in acetylene plants and cylinders is well-earned over our long history of innovation and safety," said Rob Moyer, CEO of Rexarc. "Serving custom pressure vessel customers was a natural step for us and now we’ve invested in the equipment and processes to do so."
Moyer, the second-generation of his family to helm the company, notes the team’s collaboration is a hallmark of the company’s culture and has allowed it to thrive for nearly 100 years. The company’s new focus on producing pressure vessels and tanks adhering to ASME Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code (BPVC) Section VIII Division I will allow it to serve additional markets and expand opportunities for its team.
The company manufactures carbon and stainless steel pressure vessels with diameters up to 8 feet with a thickness up to 1.75 inches for commercial and industrial applications. Rexarc serves customers in a variety of industries, including air handling, chemical, industrial, energy, oil and gas, process heating, pulp and paper, and research and development.
Regardless of the size or customization needs, Rexarc focuses on delivering quality on time, every time.
Improved Manufacturing Flow Increases Agility
Moyer noted that the entire team collaborated on developing the updated manufacturing floor flow. Each step was reviewed for repetitiveness, to reduce movement, and with a focus on safety. Those steps optimized workflow through the line and improved performance for the fabrication team. Coupled with a team cross-trained on every step, Rexarc is more agile and can adjust fabrication schedules in order to meet customer demand.
"Our pride in manufacturing quality and engineering expertise over the years allows us to exceed customer expectation," said Moyer. "Our floor re-set, cross-training, and process implementation initiative help us deliver on discerning customer expectations and grow Rexarc to the industry leader."
Process Improvement Elevates Rexarc Quality, Delivery Speed
Rexarc has a long history of continuous improvement, bringing forward innovations throughout its history. The newly implemented processes will ensure continued customer satisfaction.
The quality process begins even before the customer project hits the floor. Rexarc team members meet with potential clients and review their plans in order to assure that Rexarc is able to deliver the final product as designed. If the collaboration is a fit, the customer and the Rexarc team address any challenges or opportunities for customization in the very beginning. Necessary adjustments are made and the Rexarc team begins fabrication.
During the fabrication re-set, team members leveraged learning gained over years of innovation in other vessel and tank manufacturing areas to refine processes, eliminating unnecessary steps whenever possible without decreasing quality. All the while, every team member worked to improve their knowledge and efficiency of every step.
"While this is a relatively new line of service for us, we’ve been delivering all along. It always has been and always will," said Moyer. "This team’s work ethic and immense pride in what they produce is palpable. You know you have a Rexarc product when you take delivery of your custom product."
Customization is Standard
At Rexarc, every order is custom. No two industry or customer needs are the same. Rexarc does not carry a supply of standard tanks. Every tank and vessel is built-to-order when ordered.
"We understand issues that can arise when an inventory of standard tanks sits around, waiting to be purchased. We understand that because of the experience and knowledge gained from other sectors," said Moyer.
About Rexarc
Rexarc, established in 1924, fabricates custom pressure vessels and tanks for a variety of industries, including air handling, process heating, energy, oil and gas, pulp and paper, chemical, industrial, and research and development. In addition to ASME pressure vessels, Rexarc manufactures non-coded process vessels and custom air receivers. The company’s modern 60,000-square foot production facility in West Alexandria, Ohio, is home to a team of dedicated individuals with years of experience in their trade and immense pride in their quality work.
Dana Engelbert
.
+1 479-301-7193
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter