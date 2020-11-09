The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- GADSDEN, Ala., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of $28,984, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to a net income $126,221, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins decreased by approximately $217,000 or (18.69%) during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2019. Net interest income before provision for loan losses was approximately $943,000 and $1.2 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the three-months ended September 30, 2020 total interest income decreased approximately $244,000 or (16.86%) as compared to the same period in 2019. Total interest expense decreased approximately $27,000 or (9.41%) for the three-months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Provision for loan and lease losses decreased approximately $6,000 during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2019. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses decreased approximately $211,000, or (18.26%) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the same quarter in 2019. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, total non-interest income increased approximately $19,000 or 50.77% while total non-interest expense decreased approximately $60,000 or (5.86%) as compared to the same three-month period in 2019. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $22,000 or 269.29% offset in part by a decrease in customer service fees of approximately $2,700 or (8.97%). The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to decreases in salaries and benefits of approximately $39,000 or (6.72%), professional service expenses of approximately $13,000 or (13.13%) and other operating expenses of approximately $21,000 or (14.90%) offset in part by an increase in data processing expenses of approximately $16,000 or 12.29%.

President Little continued, “the Company’s interest margins decreased due to lower interest rates and higher prepayments due to the actions of the Federal Reserve in response to the COVID -19 epidemic. We have had a resurgence in loan demand, however, and have recovered much of the lost loan volume, albeit at lower interest rates.”

The Company’s total assets at September 30, 2020 were $102.8 million, as compared to $103.3 million at June 30, 2020. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $12.4 million at September 30, 2020 or 12.1% of total assets as compared to approximately $12.3 million at June 30, 2020 or approximately 12.0% of total assets.

The Bank has four offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, Alabama. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market on the OTC Pink Marketplace® under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data on following pages)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 Unaudited Audited ASSETS



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 12,559 $ 25,766 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 35,393 25,874 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 174 174 LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses

of $801 and $895, respectively 52,395 49,105 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 729 736 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 252 224 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,330 1,423 TOTAL ASSETS $ 102,832 $ 103,302 LIABILITIES



DEPOSITS $ 86,529 $ 88,766 FHLB ADVANCES 0 0 OTHER LIABILITIES 3,909 2,188 TOTAL LIABILITIES 90,438 90,954 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share

500,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

and outstanding 0 0 Common stock, par value $.01 per share,

3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,911 13,906 Shares held in trust, 44,506 shares at cost,

respectively (754 ) (754 ) Retained earnings 7,621 7,592 Treasury stock, at cost,

648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 426 414



TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,394 12,348



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 102,832 $ 103,302







THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans $ 1,049 $ 1,252 Interest and dividends on securities 150 107 Other interest income 2 84 Total interest income 1,201 1,443 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 258 280 Interest on borrowings 0 4 Total interest expense 258 284 Net interest income before provision

for loan losses 943 1,159 Provision for loan losses 0 6 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 943 1,153



NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and other non-interest income 28 30 Net gain on sale of securities 0 0 Miscellaneous income 30 8 Total non-interest income 58 38



NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 546 585 Office building and equipment expenses 59 60 Professional Services Expense 88 102 Data Processing Expense 145 129 Other operating expense 122 143 Total non-interest expense 960 1,019 Income before income tax expense 41 172



INCOME TAX EXPENSE 12 46 Net Income $ 29 $ 126 LOSS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.16



DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE



$ 0.00



$ 0.00 AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 764,146 766,826 Diluted 764,146 766,826