Barfresh to Host Business Update Call on November 16, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, announced that it will host a business update call on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (877) 407-4018 in North America, and international listeners can dial (201) 689-8471. Participants from the Company will be Riccardo Delle Coste, CEO, Joseph Cugine, President, and Raffi Loussararian, Vice President of Finance.

A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Monday, November 30, 2020. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 13712059.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the company's website at www.barfresh.com in the Investors-Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Media
Erin Fasano
VP of Marketing, Barfresh Food Group, Inc.
310-873-3172
erinf@barfresh.com

Contact
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254        
John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson
ICR
646-277-1283
Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com  

Primary Logo

