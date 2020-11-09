Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Acuity Brands, Inc. to Present at the Robert W. Baird 2020 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on November 11, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) today announced that Neil M. Ashe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will present at the Robert W. Baird 2020 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.  The presentation will be in the format of a fireside chat and is scheduled to begin at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Time.   

A live Webcast of the event will be accessible by clicking here.  This event will also be accessible at the Company's website www.acuitybrands.com and a replay of this webcast will be available on the company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Acuity Brands
Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We design, manufacture, and bring to market innovative products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are powered by over 10,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

Company Contact:                                      
Pete Shannin             
Acuity Brands, Inc.    
(770) 860-2873                      
Pete.Shannin@acuitybrands.com

