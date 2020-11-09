Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,683 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Framework Released by CGHI, Charles River Associates

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Global Health Innovation (CHGI) has collaborated with Kirsten Axelsen and  Rajini Jayasuriya of Charles River Associates (CRA) to co-develop an economic framework for vaccine distribution in efforts to combat the global pandemic due to COVID-19.  

The Vaccine Economics and Equity Group (VEEG) partnership between CGHI and CRA built the framework for decisionmakers to bridge the gap between health, health equity and economics — adding to the significant efforts by other global and public health experts on identifying a strategy for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.  

“This report creates a new field for the academic and public health study of health economics,” Dr.  Russell Medford, Chairman of the Board at CGHI states, “It is imperative that we put this new field in motion in order to get society back to normal. This is how we must do it — by identifying  socioeconomic disadvantages that impact the community.” 

“The framework constructed by CGHI and CRA, as part of the Global Health Crisis Coordination  Center’s three-pronged vaccine project, is a weapon for decisionmakers today. It has direct economic impact, referencing key issues to address over coming months, and defining vaccine  distribution strategies that can lead us towards a revolutionary new normal.” Maria Thacker Goethe,  President and CEO of CHGI comments. 

“This pandemic puts health and wellbeing at risk not just from transmission of the disease but also due to the impact on particular sectors, for example, access to caregivers, and the impact on economic activity and the corresponding loss of income. It is therefore important that vaccines allocation frameworks prioritize those at highest risk of mortality and in the front line of health care provision, but also prioritizes economic activity, focusing on people in roles that require proximity,  in roles that allow others to work, and in roles that create a significant number of jobs,” said Kirsten  Axelsen, Senior Policy Advisor at CRA. 

The report can be found on our website at www.globalhealthc3.org/vaccine-equity/

The Center for Global Health Innovation is an Atlanta-based 501(c)3 organization that brings together diverse Global Health, Health Technology and Life Sciences entities to collaborate, innovate and activate solutions to enhance human health outcomes around the world. At its core, CGHI will orchestrate programs that promote cross discipline cooperation to strengthen capabilities, accelerate problem solving and respond to global health crises.

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in  Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a  registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. 

The Global Health Crisis Coordination Center (GHC3) connects private sector resources to public sector and healthcare needs for COVID-19 and other healthcare crises around the globe. By harnessing the power of the private sector to bring technology, logistics, and innovation, GHC3 can supplement government crisis and response. For more information about GHC3, visit globalhealthc3.org, /globalhealthc3, or @globalhealthc3.

Attachments 

Brandy Mai
Global Health Crisis Coordination Center
9105800380
bmai@globalhealthc3.org

You just read:

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Framework Released by CGHI, Charles River Associates

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.