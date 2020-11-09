A new fusion reactor beats magnetic field record

/EIN News/ -- Guadalajara, Spain, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the Advanced Ignition SL Spanish startup facilities, the new Pulsotron-4 reactor of the Z-pinch kind generated a record magnetic field in its second test round saturating two of the three sensors and measuring 5.34 Megateslas in the third sensor that is an absolute record in this kind of fusion reactor. The magnetic field was ten times larger than in the previous Pulsotron-3 that is the first to recover electric energy from plasma. In the following test it was measured more than 4 megateslas in the three magnetic sensors. The sensors allow to measure non-static magnetic fields up to 4 gigahertz.

Unfortunately, the burst damaged several seals of the reactor and several other parts, but while it was repairing the team refurbished almost all the reactor adding additionally two capacitors banks to work together in a new configuration. As a result, the energy recovery from the plasma doubled the previous one revealing a new path to improve the energy generation.

During reparation it was stated in the Pulsotron-3 reports that the magnetic field in nuclear fusions is 20-34 times higher unveiling a the magnetic fusion as a new way to generate nuclear reactions that must be included in the Quantum Mechanics

Also, two more new configurations must be tested to reach the full working prototype.

The profits of only one of only the target markets are the generation of 1.3 million new jobs, $185B every year sales paying $39B in taxes solving all economical the problems of any medium country, using desalation plants to irrigation to solve climate change and the reduction to zero point zero the world emissions of CO2

Now Advanced Ignition has a clearer vision of the firing mechanism that will be used in the next commercial reactors in the 0.4 to 4 megawatts range

Advanced Ignition SL, a Spanish startup, design and build reactors to power the world. The company is engaged in building laboratories, installation of its more advanced reactors inside.

Cost effectiveness and quick execution of technical jobs are its forte. The company also design and build custom AC magnetic sensors up to 5GHz and 20 Megateslas to be used in Particle Physics experiments.

The company is known for its high-tech precision jobs regarding construction of power reactors. The necessity of Advanced Ignition SL to all other companies engaged in power generation can be gauged from the fact that with the climate change round the corner, it has become almost an integral part of power generation the world over.

The world currently is facing shortage of desalinated water which is essential for power generation. Besides, dozens of nuclear plants must be switch down in the short end. The shortest way to fight with the three problems are our short term reactors, so we proposed the Miranda reactor and the Elena reactors, the first one is building up.

Actual fission plants are obsolete and generate an enormous risk to continue its operation. It is here where Advanced Ignition SL comes in.

Media Details –

NAME: Javier Lopez

EMAIL: info@advancedignition.eu

WEB: www.pulsotron.com

Country/City: Spain, Guadalajara

Phone Number: +34 622222736





##KISS PR NEWS DISCLAIMER## — This news has been published for the above source. If you purchase any items using the product and services mentioned in the link, read and accept the terms at your own risk. — Content creator did not involve the KISS PR news desk in the creation or image in this content. — KISS PR, and its distribution partners are not directly or indirectly responsible for any claims made in the above statements. — Contact the vendor of the product directly. KISS PR or its distribution partners are not responsible for news ranking or SEO of news and its rankings. Ultimately it is always a final decision of distribution partners, and how it indexes on Google, KISS PR, or its distribution partners have no control / cannot change. ++ https://story.kisspr.com/ ++





Attachment