Veterinarian Paula Bullock Offers Her Top Tips for Litter Training Kittens
Veterinarian Paula Bullock offers her top tips for litter training kittens.DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adopting a kitten always seems like a great idea. They're adorable, loving, and make great companions in any home. However, the moment your kitten relieves itself in your home, you may start thinking you made a mistake in adopting a furry friend. Veterinarian Paula Bullock recently explained that litter training a kitten doesn't have to be a difficult task, and a couple of accidents in the house shouldn't be alarming.
Paula Bullock is a veterinarian with years of experience raising and training cats and dogs. She recently discussed her top tips for litter training your new kitten.
"Litter training starts with purchasing the right supplies," Paula Bullock said. "You're going to need a litter box, kitty litter, and treats or toys as rewards."
Paula Bullock stated that the first thing you should do is show your kitten the litter box as soon as you bring her home. Don't move the litter box once you place it in a specific spot. Paula Bullock added that you can then place your kitten in the box after meals and whenever he or she wakes up from a nap.
"Many people think treats are just for dogs, but cats respond well to them too," Paula Bullock said. "Reward your kitten with a treat or toy whenever he or she uses the litter box."
Paula Bullock added that you should never scold a kitten for accidents. This can cause further anxiety and stress that can actually cause the kitten to have more accidents. Cats typically do not associate punishment with an act they committed, so scolding a kitten will not help in the litter training process.
"Cleaning the litter box is an essential part of the training process," Paula Bullock said. "A clean litter box is more welcoming to your kitten, so he or she will be more likely to enter. Also, a clean litter box keeps unwanted smells out of your home."
Paula Bullock suggested scooping the litter box daily and cleaning and disinfecting the box whenever you change the litter. Cleaning the litter box doesn't have to be a major project, as you can use mild soap and water to disinfect the box and keep your home smelling fresh. Paula Bullock added that you should not use commercial disinfectants or bleach, which can be harmful to animals.
"Litter training is a relatively easy process, and your kitten should catch on quickly," Paula Bullock said. "Keep the box clean and reward your kitten when he or she uses the box, and you'll have a litter-trained cat in no time."
