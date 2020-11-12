Chuck Hansen to Introduce Sweeping Changes to Pressurized Water Leak Detection Market at UK Water Dragons Virtual Event

Electro Scan to Present at the 2020 UK Water Dragons Event, November 19, 2020, 2:00-4:00PM GMT.

A global audience of water utilities, consulting engineers, and investors, are expected to attend this virtual event.

Traditional acoustic sensor provides general sound patterns, while CCTV cameras are used as navigational aid and to document obstructions and customer connections, traversing inside a pipe propelled by an innovative Hydrochute.

Low Voltage Conductivity provides unbiased, unambiguous, and uncontested water leak locations and an estimated liters per second for each defect, with readings generally recorded during pull back when the Hydrochute is collapsed.