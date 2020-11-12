Chuck Hansen to Introduce Sweeping Changes to Pressurized Water Leak Detection Market at UK Water Dragons Virtual Event
A global audience of water utilities, consulting engineers, and investors, are expected to attend this virtual event.
Traditional acoustic sensor provides general sound patterns, while CCTV cameras are used as navigational aid and to document obstructions and customer connections, traversing inside a pipe propelled by an innovative Hydrochute.
Low Voltage Conductivity provides unbiased, unambiguous, and uncontested water leak locations and an estimated liters per second for each defect, with readings generally recorded during pull back when the Hydrochute is collapsed.
Open to the Public the Two-Hour Event Will be Held Thursday, November, 19, 2:00PM-4:00PM, London GMT, 9:00AM-11:00AM U.S. Eastern Time. Registration Required.
London-based Future Water Association launched Water Dragons in 2008, providing a unique opportunity for companies to pitch products, services or process innovations to a panel of senior water company executives and industry specialists, also known as the ‘Water Dragons’.
Interested water utilities, consulting engineers, and investors, may join the Water Dragons virtual audience free of charge.
Audience registration is required.
https://www.futurewaterassociation.com/join-the-water-dragons-audience/
Like all the best in class ideas, the fundamental underpinning of Water Dragons is simple & straightforward. Companies pitch their innovative product or service to the ‘Dragons’, who cross-examine the presenters, focussing on three key areas:
• Have they identified the potential size & value of the market?
• How would their innovation be implemented?
• How will its introduction impact existing operations, working practices, and systems?
"I am delighted to presented our newest addition to the Electro Scan product family," stated Chuck Hansen, Founder and CEO, Electro Scan Inc.
"After gaining worldwide adoption of Electro Scan technologies to replace legacy CCTV inspection in finding and quantifying infiltration in sewers, we are excited to introduce technology that will for the first time automatically locate water leaks with 1cm (3/8th inches) accuracy and estimate leakage rates expressed in commonly adopted measurements of Liters per Second or Gallons per Minute; never-before-achieved by a myriad of acoustic sensors and listening devices," stated Hansen.
Representing the third and final heat of 2020 innovation, the competition will be judged by some of the UK's foremost experts & pioneers in the water business, including: Chair: Alastair Moseley, H2O WEM & Chair of Future Water Innovation Group, Julian Britton, Wessex Water, Nicky Cunningham, University of Exeter, Dr. Katrina Flavell, Yorkshire Water, Matt Foster, Hydrosave, Caroline Wadsworth, Water Innovation Hub, Steve Quarmby, United Utilities, and Tim Williams, Stantec.
Electro Scan's machine-intelligent leak detection platform contrasts with legacy acoustic products offered by Xylem, Echologics, Aganova, and WRc.
Key Competitive Advantages, include:
- No Lost Balls, Spheres, or Significant Damage to Equipment. Electro Scan is Tethered for 100% Retrieval.
- No False-Positives from ‘Hitting’ the Pipe Wall like Acoustic. Electro Scan adopted Ohms Law.
- No Missed Leaks. Electro Scan Finds All Leaks, By Size.
- No Guessing ‘Which Leak is Larger?’ Electro Scan Express Leaks in LPS or GPM, Not S, M, or L.
- No High Pressure Needed. Electro Scan is Pressure-Independent, able to scan 0-175 psi, and finds holes.
- No Long Wait for Reports. Electro Scan Data is Available in Minutes on its Amazon Cloud App.
- No Multiple Tests. Electro Scan's 1cm (1/2in) Horizontal Locational Accuracy is Repeatable.
Spanning a 40-year career that included developing the first widely-held condition rating standard for Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) inspection, Hansen worked with over 2,000 municipal and investor-owned water & sewer utilities before selling his company to INFOR Global in 2007.
A serial entrepreneur in the utility market, Hansen founded Electro Scan Inc. in 2011 after Ken Kerri, P.E., Ph.D. sought a more dependable technology to locate leaks in sewer & water mains, and newly lined Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) had the potential for leak more after rehabilitation, compared to before rehabilitation.
Today, using CCTV cameras primarily to identify pipeline obstructions and customer tap locations due to basic technical limitations of visual inspection, Electro Scan and its worldwide partners are poised to become the largest supplier of television inspection surveys in pressurized pipe coupled with its patented and patent-pending machine-intelligent leak detection technology.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN (UK) LIMITED
Electro Scan (UK) Limited (Company No. 9211607), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S.-based Electro Scan Inc., founded in September 2014. With corporate office located in Covent Garden, London, Electro Scan UK manages all service deliveries for clients and business partners in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Headquartered in Sacramento, Calif. and founded in 2011, the Company designs, develops, and markets proprietary pipe condition assessment equipment, delivers field services, and offers cloud-based data processing, analytics, and reporting applications that automatically locates, measures, and report defects typically not found using legacy inspection methods. In 2020, the company was named to Government Technology’s esteemed GovTech 100 list for the second year in row. Electro Scan field crews and its authorized partners have been designated 'essential workers' adopting Coronavirus Health & Safety Standards, including appropriate use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Social Distancing standards, in accordance with state mandates and CDC recommendations.
