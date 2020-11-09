Cats stir up controversy in world premiere of TVO Original 'Running Wild: The Cats of Cornwall'

On TVO and tvo.org on Tuesday November 24, 2020, the documentary draws back the curtain on Cornwall’s feral cat problem, highlighting its troubling impact and the citizens devoted to fixing it.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO is pleased to announce the world broadcast premiere of the TVO Original Running Wild: The Cats of Cornwall. Written and directed by Aaron Hancox and produced by Markham Street Films, the documentary can be seen on TVO on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 9 pm ET and will be available for 24/7 streaming on tvo.org.

A 70-minute feature, TVO Original Running Wild takes us to Cornwall, Ontario—a small city that has faced a big feral cat crisis for many years. The problem reached a peak in 2017 when 764 stray cats were taken in by the local OSPCA — nearly 30% of the total for the entire province. The national headlines were embarrassing, but the cats’ impact on the city was far worse: the environment, public property and public safety were at risk, not to mention the safety of the cats themselves.

“Running Wild: The Cats of Cornwall tells a fascinating Ontario story,” says John Ferri, Vice President of current affairs and documentaries at TVO. “Not only does it shine a light on the complicated dynamics between humans and creatures we normally think of as pets, but it’s also an inspiring example of how citizen engagement can drive change.”

The documentary introduces viewers to concerned experts and citizen-activists including ecologists Dr. Elizabeth Gow (University of Guelph) and Dr. Bridget Stutchbury (York University) who talk about the impact of cats on bird populations, as well as dedicated Cornwall cat rescuers like Mellissa Alepins and Mary Jane Proulx. TVO Original Running Wild: The Cats of Cornwall follows these cat crusaders through the streets, alleys and city council chambers as they tirelessly trap, neuter and release (TNR) cats, fighting city hall to take action while Mellissa’s Tiny But Mighty Cat Rescue’s 45,000 Instagram and Facebook followers attract a worldwide audience. The filmmakers also get answers from the municipality about why public funding for cat control programs is not a priority and find out more about a controversial “you feed it, you own it” bylaw.

But are funding and bylaws enough to solve this problem? Or do the people of Cornwall need to undergo a complete culture shift when it comes to their relationship with these cats? Hancox and his team immerse themselves in the issue to find out, exploring it from all angles—even using drones and hidden cameras to observe the feral animals in the wild.

A life long cat lover with two rescues, Beau and Fig, Hancox said “We learned so much over the course of making this film—from the staggering impact stray and feral cats have on biodiversity and their classification as an invasive species, to how deeply divided the public was on the issue, and the dedication of rescuers concerned for the physical safety of these cats,” says Hancox. “The bottom line is that Cornwall’s cat crisis is a human-created problem that requires a human fix.”

Running Wild: The Cats of Cornwall will be broadcast on TVO on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 9 pm ET and will be available for streaming on TVO.org 24/7. It will also air Saturday, Nov 28 at 9 pm ET and Sunday, Nov 29 at 10:30 pm ET.

About TVO

Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. As we mark our 50th year, TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit tvo.org and tvokids.com.



About Markham Street Films

Launched in 2002 by Judy Holm and Michael McNamara, Markham Street Films Inc. produces documentaries as well as feature films. In 2020, MSF was named one of Realscreen’s Global 100 top companies. Aaron Hancox joined Markham Street Films in 2010 and became VP, Unscripted in 2016. Markham Street Films’ recent releases include Year of the Goat, Catwalk: Tales From the Cat Show Circuit, which became a viral sensation on Netflix worldwide, and Pugly: A Pug’s Life, all for CBC Docs; Pass the Salt for CBC’s Nature of Things and the feature film Level 16, a dystopian thriller written and directed by Danishka Esterhazy, which premiered at Fantastic Fest 2019. Markham Street Films also produced David & Me for TVO, a powerful documentary that helped free a wrongfully convicted man from prison.

Website: www.MarkhamStreetFilms.com

Instagram & Facebook: @RunningWildCatDoc

Twitter: @RunningWildDoc

Hashtags: #TVO #RunningWildDoc #RunningWild



Media screeners and photos on request.

Virginia Kelly V Kelly & Associates 416-839-9239 virginia@vkpr.ca Claire Ferris TVO cferris@tvo.org