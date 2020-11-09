Juniper Networks Named a Leader and Highest in Ability to Execute in Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure by Gartner

New report follows a record quarter for the Juniper Mist wireless business, with triple digit growth and new customers now including four of the Fortune 10

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Juniper Networks (Mist Systems) was named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure. In the most recent report, published just over a year after the Juniper acquisition of Mist Systems and just four years since the Mist platform first shipped, the company, for its combined Juniper wired/wireless portfolio, driven by Mist AI, is positioned highest for execution in the report. A complimentary copy of the full report is available here.



“In our opinion, this report validates the unique advantages of the Juniper AI-Driven Enterprise, including rich AIOps functionality and proactive self-driving automation for optimized user experiences,” said Jeff Aaron, VP of Enterprise Marketing at Juniper. “Furthermore, we believe that by recognizing Juniper (Mist) as a strong influencer and voice in the market with top scores for execution, to us, the report properly positions Juniper (Mist) as a true game changer in the business-critical wired/wireless industry.”

Juniper continues to see strong momentum in the wired/wireless access space, including 100% year-over-year growth in new wireless logos and 180% year-over-year growth in wireless bookings in Q3 2020. In addition, Juniper had a record Q3 2020 quarter for campus and branch switching revenue, which was up 19% year-over-year (compared to negative growth for most of the industry).

This is the latest in a series of noteworthy Gartner distinctions for the larger Juniper enterprise portfolio. In July 2020, Juniper was named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center and Cloud Networking for a third year in a row. Previously, Juniper was named a Visionary positioned furthest for completeness of vision in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location, released in January 2020.*

