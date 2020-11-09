LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Barney Frank, Billy Bean, and Bobby Blair to Present at the Opal Group Impact Investing Forum 2020

/EIN News/ -- WILTON MANORS, FL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or the Company”), a diversity and inclusion driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups, is pleased to announce that LGBTQ Loyalty Board Members Barney Frank, Billy Bean and Bobby Blair will be featured keynote panelists in the upcoming conference, IMPACT INVESTING FORUM 2020. The conference will be held on Tuesday, November 10th. The keynote panel session: Driving Diversity, Inclusion and Change through Impact Investing and the LGBTQ Community, will be moderated by, Dan Hughes, Creator of Athlete’s Influence and Co-Founder/Partner of LOHAS Advisors. The Opal Group conference will be their 5Th annual Impact Investing Forum presented as a hybrid conference to include both a “live” in-person event alongside a virtual online component. For more information please follow Link: https://opalgroup.net/conference/impact-investing-forum-2020/



Our three esteemed Board Members are trailblazers in LGBTQ+ issues involving ground-breaking policy, inclusion in sports, and business. They will be discussing the power of LGBTQ+: driving diversity, inclusion and change through investing.

“As I wondered after retiring from Congress how to continue the work I had been doing for decades, I was so happy to come across this effort. In my last years in office I was focused on advancing the fight against anti-LGBTQ discrimination and helping our financial system fully serve the interests of investors. This is a double twofer: It provides LGBTQ people and our friends and families the opportunity to advance both their personal economic situations and their moral commitments at the same time and it gives me the chance to find personal satisfaction while serving the public good,” said Former Congressman and LGBTQ Loyalty Board Member, Barney Frank.

"In spite of all the challenges that 2020 has presented, LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. has remained resilient in building this company, and our determination has never wavered. I am so excited at the opportunity to share our LGBTQ100 ESG index with the attendees of the Opal Group Impact Investing Forum. We believe in our methodology and its long-term impact. We look forward to discussing the power of advancing equality, and how this resource will be an essential asset to everyone in the investment community,” said Billy Bean, Major League Baseball and LGBTQ Loyalty Board member.

“Corporations that engage in best practices for LGBTQ Equality and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) in corporate America have proven to be consequential investments for investors. It is a true honor to join Billy and Barney as we will share our unique journeys, with the Opal Group conference attendee’s that brought us together to launch our company, LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. In the 4th quarter of 2019, our company launched the LGBTQ100 ESG Index. Our Index has outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception by 4.48 percent. We are thrilled our ETF, that we expect to launch by Q1, 2020 on the Nasdaq, (Ticker: LGBT) will provide investors an opportunity to invest in a collective group of corporations that serve their principles and core values”, commented Bobby Blair, LGBTQ Loyalty CEO.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index which the Company believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) Index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality driven ESG responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and the LGBTQ community. www.lgbtqloyalty.com

CONTACT:

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

press@lgbtql.com 1-310-870-9661