OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at SITC Annual Meeting and at Additional International Immuno-Oncology Summits

Presentations to focus on myeloid cells and “Don’t Eat Me” signal as a novel emerging pathway of interest in immuno-oncology

/EIN News/ -- NANTES, France, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) has been invited to provide an update on its R&D programs in immuno-oncology at several dedicated international conferences in October and November. The Company’s broad presence in scientific cancer research events confirms its expertise in the highly attractive field of myeloid cells and macrophages, identified as poor prognostic factors in oncology and in immune escape mechanisms of cancer immunotherapies.



Details of the OSE Immunotherapeutics SITC presentation:

SITC (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer) Annual Meeting, November 10-14, 2020.

E-poster audio presentation: “CLEC-1 is a novel myeloid immune checkpoint for cancer immunotherapy limiting tumor cells phagocytosis and synergizing with tumor-targeted antibodies”

Abstract: #212

Presentation Time: Thursday, Nov. 12, from 4:50-5:20 p.m. EST and Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1-1:30 p.m. EST

Posters will be on display from 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, until the SITC virtual poster hall closes on December 31, 2020



Presentation of novel “Don’t Eat Me” receptor CLEC-1, identified in collaboration with Dr Elise Chiffoleau and the team of Nantes University Hospital, as a novel myeloid immune checkpoint target for cancer immunotherapy. Similar to the SIRPα/CD47 pathway, CLEC1/CLEC1-Ligand pathway inhibits the phagocytosis of macrophages and antigen-presentation by dendritic cells. CLEC-1 ligand differentiates from CD47 as expressed by tumor cells in stress conditions, in particular when combined with cytotoxic and immunogenic chemotherapy. The CLEC-1 monoclonal antibody antagonists developed by OSE release this inhibition and act in synergy with the commercialized antibodies targeting tumor antigens.

Details of additional presentations at immuno-oncology summits:

Macrophage-directed Therapies Summit, October 27-29, 2020

Talk on “Don’t Eat me signal Targets as novel innate immune checkpoint inhibitors: the validated SIRPa and novel CLEC-1 targets”



CD47/SIRPα Summit, November 4-5, 2020

Plenary lecture: “Fundamental Biology Behind Alternative SIRP Homologs & an Overview of OSE Immunotherapeutics’ Approach”



Presentation of R&D studies and results focused on the interest of “Don’t Eat Me” receptor blockade as a new emergent pathway of interest in immuno-oncology. Translational and preclinical study data conducted in rodent in vivo and human ex vivo models have characterized the efficacy and mechanism of action of BI 765063, formerly OSE-172, the first selective antibody antagonist of SIRPα-mediated “Don’t Eat Me” signals. OSE’s R&D team has identified a complimentary SIRPα-mediated “Don’t Find Me” mechanism of action which reverses a major mechanism of resistance and escape to immunotherapy called “T-cell exclusion.”



ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Vaccine platform

Tedopi® (innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive results for Step-1 of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer post checkpoint inhibitor failure.

In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM, sponsor GERCOR) in monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo®.

(innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive results for Step-1 of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer post checkpoint inhibitor failure. In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM, sponsor GERCOR) in monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo®. CoVepiT: a prophylactic vaccine against COVID-19, developed using SARS-CoV-2 optimized neo-epitopes. Positive preclinical and human ex vivo results in August 2020, clinical trial expected to start Q1 2021.



Immuno-oncology platform

BI 765063 (OSE-172, anti-SIRPα mAb): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim; myeloid checkpoint inhibitor in Phase 1 in advanced solid tumors.

(OSE-172, anti-SIRPα mAb): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim; myeloid checkpoint inhibitor in Phase 1 in advanced solid tumors. CLEC-1 (novel myeloid checkpoint target): identification of mAb antagonists of CLEC-1 blocking the “Don’t Eat Me” signal that increase both tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages and antigen capture by dendritic cells.

(novel myeloid checkpoint target): identification of mAb antagonists of CLEC-1 blocking the “Don’t Eat Me” signal that increase both tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages and antigen capture by dendritic cells. BiCKI®: bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) combined with new immunotherapy targets; 2nd generation of PD-(L)1 inhibitors to increase antitumor efficacity.



Auto-immunity and inflammation platform

FR104 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): positive Phase 1 results; Phase 2-ready asset in autoimmune diseases or in transplantation.

(anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): positive Phase 1 results; Phase 2-ready asset in autoimmune diseases or in transplantation. OSE-127 (humanized monoclonal antibody targeting IL-7 receptor): developed in partnership with Servier; positive Phase 1 results; two independent Phase 2 planned in ulcerative colitis (OSE sponsor) and in Sjögren’s syndrome (Servier sponsor) to start in Q4 2020.

(humanized monoclonal antibody targeting IL-7 receptor): developed in partnership with Servier; positive Phase 1 results; two independent Phase 2 planned in ulcerative colitis (OSE sponsor) and in Sjögren’s syndrome (Servier sponsor) to start in Q4 2020. OSE-230 (ChemR23 agonist mAb): first-in-class therapeutic agent with the potential to resolve chronic inflammation by driving affected tissues to tissue integrity.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, accrual of new patients in the clinical trial TEDOPaM is temporarily suspended and initiation timelines for both Phase 2 trials of OSE-127 could be impacted during the coming months.



For more information:

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 15 April 2020, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2019, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.