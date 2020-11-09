Iran: Resistance Units, PMOI supporters mark anniversary of November 2019 uprising
These activities which took place were carried out despite the widespread presence of security forces and an atmosphere of terror and intimidation”PARIS, FRANCE, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second week running, on the eve of the anniversary of the November 2019 uprising, Resistance Units and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) distributed pictures of the martyrs of the uprising along with wall writing, calling for the continuation of the uprising. They also posted messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance.
These activities which took place in different parts of many Iranian cities were carried out despite the widespread presence of security forces and an atmosphere of terror and intimidation.
Some of the slogans in these activities, which occurred in Tehran, and several other cities, including Shiraz, Karaj, Roudenhen, Masjed Solayman, and Behbahan, were as follows:
November 15 is a national and everlasting day in the annals of Iran’s history;
Maryam Rajavi: Khamenei and Rouhani must face justice for perpetrating crime against humanity;
Maryam Rajavi: We can and we must overthrow the dictator;
Maryam Rajavi: Our nation’s young people join the Resistance Units; Prepare for the anniversary of the martyrs of the uprising and commemorating the November 2019 uprising;
Massoud Rajavi: The destiny of our nation will be written by the people and their brave and rebellious children in the scene of action.
In November 2019, some 1,500 protesters, especially young people and minors were shot and killed by the security forces and 12,000 were detained, many of whom continue to suffer from an appalling predicament, under torture and facing execution.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
November 9, 2020
