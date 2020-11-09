Iran: Resistance Units, PMOI supporters mark anniversary of November 2019 uprising

Tehran, Shiraz – November 2020: “Maryam Rajavi: We can and we must overthrow the dictator.”

Tehran, Shiraz – November 2020: “Maryam Rajavi: We can and we must overthrow the dictator.”

Behbahan – November 2020: “Death to the dictator.”

These activities which took place were carried out despite the widespread presence of security forces and an atmosphere of terror and intimidation”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second week running, on the eve of the anniversary of the November 2019 uprising, Resistance Units and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) distributed pictures of the martyrs of the uprising along with wall writing, calling for the continuation of the uprising. They also posted messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance.

These activities which took place in different parts of many Iranian cities were carried out despite the widespread presence of security forces and an atmosphere of terror and intimidation.

Some of the slogans in these activities, which occurred in Tehran, and several other cities, including Shiraz, Karaj, Roudenhen, Masjed Solayman, and Behbahan, were as follows:

 November 15 is a national and everlasting day in the annals of Iran’s history;
 Maryam Rajavi: Khamenei and Rouhani must face justice for perpetrating crime against humanity;
 Maryam Rajavi: We can and we must overthrow the dictator;
 Maryam Rajavi: Our nation’s young people join the Resistance Units; Prepare for the anniversary of the martyrs of the uprising and commemorating the November 2019 uprising;
 Massoud Rajavi: The destiny of our nation will be written by the people and their brave and rebellious children in the scene of action.

In November 2019, some 1,500 protesters, especially young people and minors were shot and killed by the security forces and 12,000 were detained, many of whom continue to suffer from an appalling predicament, under torture and facing execution.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
November 9, 2020

To watch the video please click here

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here

Video clip of the activities of Resistance Units, PMOI supporters on anniversary of November 2019 uprising

You just read:

Iran: Resistance Units, PMOI supporters mark anniversary of November 2019 uprising

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Resistance Units, PMOI supporters mark anniversary of November 2019 uprising
Iran: Resistance Units and MEK Supporters mark anniversary of November 2019 Uprising
Iran: On Anniversary of November 2019 Uprising, defiant youth target center for issuing prison and flogging sentences
View All Stories From This Author