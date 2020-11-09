DOE Smart Manufacturing Institute Announces New Project Call to Address Manufacturing Challenges

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CESMII) announced up to $4 million in new funding to improve energy-intensive manufacturing processes and strengthen America's manufacturing sector.

Manufacturing competitiveness is a top priority for the Trump Administration. In 2018, the White House identified advanced manufacturing, including smart manufacturing, as one of the vital industries of the future in its report entitled, "Strategy for American Leadership in Advanced Manufacturing." Increased implementation of smart manufacturing (SM) technologies—such as sensors, data, and platforms and controls—will lead to a more competitive U.S. manufacturing sector.

To accelerate the adoption of SM technologies, CESMII seeks research and development projects that can apply SM solutions to real-world manufacturing process and operation challenges that enable improved energy productivity, performance, quality and efficiency.

"Smart Manufacturing technologies have potential application and impact across the entire manufacturing sector. Creating innovations in new, integrated, systematic processes with a highly skilled smart manufacturing workforce and vibrant supply chain is vital to a global transformation of the manufacturing industry,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency Alex Fitzsimmons. "DOE's investments in smart manufacturing allow the American manufacturing sector to become more productive, more energy-efficient, and more competitive on a global scale."

For this request for proposals, CESMII anticipates making awards with periods of performance of up to six months. Industry partners must provide at least 50% of the total project funding. Projects may range from $50,000 to $200,000 (federal + cost share).

Learn more about the application deadlines, areas of emphasis, and submission requirements.

Founded in 2016, in partnership with DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, CESMII is the third institute funded by EERE's Advanced Manufacturing Office. CESMII accelerates smart manufacturing adoption through the integration of advanced sensors, data analytics, platforms and controls to improve energy productivity and efficiency in manufacturing.

CESMII is a part of Manufacturing USA®, a network of federally funded institutes that have a specialized technology focus to increase U.S. manufacturing competitiveness and promote a robust and sustainable national manufacturing R&D infrastructure.