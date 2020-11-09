Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Presidential Election

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“I want to congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris. I also want to recognize this historic moment as we see the first ever woman, and the first ever person of color, reach the U.S. vice presidency. It is my greatest hope they will be successful in uniting our country and leading us forward through these difficult times.

“And regardless of who we voted for, each of us must do all we can to heal our nation. We simply cannot go on with the level of division and polarization we’re seeing. It is preventing us from addressing our greatest challenges and strengthening adversaries who want to dim the bright light of liberty and economic opportunity that America represents in the world.

“We are counting on President-Elect Biden to deliver the principled, unifying leadership he committed to on the campaign trail. We are counting on the Congress to find a better, less partisan and more American path forward. And we are counting on President Trump and his administration to honor the will of the people, respect our democratic process and commit to the peaceful transfer of power that is the very foundation of our republic.

“For over 200 years our electoral process has stood as the example to the free world, providing hope for people and places where free elections are not guaranteed. We cannot let our system fall victim to those who fail to live up to its values. I want to be clear about this: Both Republican and Democrat election officials in every state in the country stand by the integrity of this process. Only legal votes are being counted.

“The voters have spoken. It is now up to each of us to rise above the anger and divisiveness and to turn our focus to our common humanity and love of family, freedom and country. This is what real leadership would call on us to do – win or lose.

“We can start by treating those with whom we disagree on public policy or politics with dignity and respect, knowing vigorous debate can still be civil. We can listen to, and learn from, others – putting ourselves in another person’s shoes. And we can work to find common ground rather than creating conflict.

“Whether it is in our homes, churches, schools, sports or the military – we teach our kids and young adults that character and integrity matter. We must reapply these principles to our public service. This is how we reunite in common cause.

“This is our moment in time to reclaim our moral compass, move the United States forward and live up to our greatest ideals: Equal rights, equal justice and equal opportunity for every American.

“With every election, we are given a clean slate - a new opportunity to rise to the challenge and accept the great responsibility bestowed upon us by those we are elected to serve. Let’s face that challenge together - moderates, conservatives and liberals, Republicans, independents, and Democrats - working together, respecting one another and pulling in the same direction.”