NHPCO Diversity Advisory Council Releases Inclusion and Access Toolkit
New Toolkit Provides Inclusion Strategies for Hospice and Palliative Care Providers
This toolkit will guide hospice and palliative care teams in their efforts to hold diversity and inclusion as an imperative and best practice.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the celebration of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization’s Diversity Advisory Council (DAC) has released a new resource, Inclusion and Access Toolkit. This toolkit is designed to provide information on basic strategies to promote access to care for communities underserved by hospice and community-based palliative care and provide resources to help promote a culture of inclusion, both for staff as well as patients and families.
— Edo Banach
The framework of the toolkit is centered around eight topic areas: the business case for inclusion, vision and values, community presence, marketing and public relations, board development, administration, quality assessment and performance improvement, workforce development, and patient and family care services.
“Inclusion and access are important for hospice and palliative care providers, both to enhance the organization’s interdisciplinary team and ensure that team is reaching their community and providing the appropriate care to patients and families. This toolkit will guide hospice and palliative care teams in their efforts to hold diversity and inclusion as an imperative and best practice,” said NHPCO President & CEO Edo Banach.
This toolkit is aimed at supporting all providers in their efforts to build a framework and sustainable yet flexible model for inclusion and access in their organization. It is available to all at no cost.
Download the Inclusion and Access Toolkit.
To see more of NPHCO’s resources, including outreach guides, visit nhpco.org/diversity.
NHPCO’s CaringInfo.org website offers more information about hospice care, palliative care, advance care planning, and grief & loss.
-###-
About NHPCO
As the leading organization representing integrated, person-centered healthcare, NHPCO gives ongoing inspiration, practical guidance, and legislative representation to hospice and palliative care providers so they can enrich experiences for patients and ease caregiving responsibilities and emotional stress for families. Learn more at www.nhpco.org.
Jon Radulovic
NHPCO
+1 571-412-3973
jradulovic@nhpco.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn