Lost Hiker on Mt. Paugus

CONTACT: Lieutenant Bradley Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 November 9, 2020

Tamworth, NH – New Hampshire Fish and Game was called to search for a lost hiker in the vicinity of Mt. Paugus in Tamworth. Michele Parker-Pridy, 57 years old from Henderson, TN called 911 at 4:45 p.m. stating that she was off of the trail and lost. The 911 mapping coordinates placed her well off the trail in the vicinity of the Bee Line Trail and Old Paugus Trail. Parker-Pridy had been attempting to self-rescue using the AllTrails mapping app. but was unsuccessful. Due to darkness and the fact that her cell phone battery was almost depleted, it was decided to have her stay in place and send rescuers to her location.

Fish and Game Conservation Officers located her at 7:40 p.m. Parker-Pridy was escorted to the Liberty trailhead on Paugus Road and given a ride back to her parked vehicle on Route 113A. Parker-Pridy stated that she had started hiking at 9:30 a.m. and attempted to hike the Cabin Trail to Mt. Paugus and then come back down the Old Paugus Trail to the Big Rock Cave Trail over Mt. Mexico and back to her vehicle. The Route was 8.1 miles. She was using the AllTrails app and somewhere before the intersection of the Old Paugus Trail and Bee Line Trail she somehow went off the trail. She attempted to self-rescue using the AllTrails app. but was unable to relocate the trail and called 911 for assistance once it became dark.

New Hampshire Fish & Game is a self-funded agency, which relies heavily on volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.

No further information available at this time.