HMS to Participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 11th

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced it plans to participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The Company’s management team is scheduled to present that day at 11:45 a.m. ET.



Management will deliver an HMS overview presentation and participate in a virtual fireside chat session. A webcast and copy of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at https://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations.

About HMS

HMS advances healthcare by helping organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of payment accuracy and population health management solutions that help move healthcare forward. Visit us at www.hms.com and follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare .

