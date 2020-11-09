Sunwing returns to responsible travel, first flights since March take off

/EIN News/ -- Sunwing Travel Group’s acting Chief Medical Advisor on board first Sunwing Airlines flight to Cancun and documenting Safe with Sunwing commitment throughout journey



TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing Airlines has returned to the skies, with the first flight since March taking off from Toronto Pearson International Airport and landing in Punta Cana International Airport on Friday, November 6. The flight marked Sunwing’s return to responsible travel, after grounding its aircraft for over 230 days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We are thrilled to be bringing Canadians back to paradise on board Sunwing Airlines,” said Mark Williams, President of Sunwing Airlines. “After months of staying home and with colder weather just around the corner, many Canadians are eager to return to the tropics. We are excited to be back in the skies, helping sun-seekers travel safely and responsibly.”

Although the operator has been sending Canadians to the tropics since August with the help of third-party carriers, Friday’s flight marked the official return to service for Sunwing Airlines. Travellers can look forward to departures from Toronto to Punta Cana on Fridays and Sundays, to Montego Bay on Fridays and Saturdays, and to Cancun on Saturdays and Sundays. All customers will enjoy a seamless travel experience with flights either on board Sunwing Airlines or a third-party carrier.

In September, Sunwing partnered with global healthcare leader Medcan to advise on the Safe with Sunwing program, and to provide ongoing support for customer and employee health and safety. Dr. Peter Nord, Chief Medical Officer at Medcan, was appointed as Sunwing Travel Group’s acting Chief Medical Advisor and was on board the inaugural Sunwing flight from Toronto to Cancun on Saturday, November 7.

“I had the pleasure of travelling with Sunwing from Toronto to Cancun this weekend,” commented Dr. Peter Nord. “The journey was seamless from check-in and boarding to the flight and resort arrival. The high Canadian standards that Sunwing has implemented are evident through every step of the vacation journey. I can confidently say that, with the Safe with Sunwing commitment in place, Canadians can travel with peace of mind.”

Dr. Nord recently took the time to answer some of the most frequently asked questions that Canadians have about travelling safely with Sunwing. You can view the first of his of his three-part “Ask Me Anything” video series on Sunwing’s YouTube channel and website.

Dr. Nord will also be broadcasting live from Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa throughout the week on Sunwing’s social media channels, including Instagram and Facebook, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the resort amenities and safety protocols that Canadian travellers can look forward to when they vacation at Sunwing’s Royalton Luxury Resorts.

Sunwing has spent months developing the Safe with Sunwing commitment to help customers travel with peace of mind. As the only travel provider that owns the airline that customers fly on, the transfer buses that travel to and from hotels, and over 30 Sunwing-owned-and-operated hotels throughout the tropics, Sunwing can ensure that the highest Canadian health and safety standards are in place throughout the entire vacation experience so customers can enjoy a hassle-free getaway.

Most recently, Sunwing became the first Canadian airline to treat all aircraft with AEGIS Microbe Shield®, a powerful antimicrobial spray that controls and prevents the growth of bacteria on surfaces, as part of the Safe with Sunwing commitment.

To learn more about the Safe with Sunwing commitment, visit the Sunwing website.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

