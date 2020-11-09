Accumen Celebrates National Radiologic Technology Week

Accumen and 3DR Labs honor their radiologic technologists and recognize others serving in this frontline role

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumen Inc. is helping healthcare get better, faster. Today, Accumen and 3DR Labs, its wholly owned subsidiary, join hospitals, health systems, and healthcare organizations across the country to kick off National Radiologic Technology Week®, which is being held from November 8-14 this year.

National Radiologic Technology Week celebrates the important role medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals play in patient care and health care safety. It is celebrated annually during the week of November 8 to commemorate the discovery of the X-ray by Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen on November 8, 1895.

Accumen employs more than 150 radiologic technologists, who provide 3D post-processing services, imaging advisory services, and new artificial intelligence-based radiology solutions.

“We take great pride in the training, clinical expertise and patient focus of our radiologic technologists. They are the reason why 3DR labs and our extended imaging services are used by more than 900 hospitals across the country. We want to take this opportunity to celebrate our teams and let them know that we appreciate working with such great talent,” said BG Porter, chief executive officer of Accumen Inc.

About Accumen Inc.

At Accumen, our focus is helping healthcare get better, faster. Accumen is a technology enabled organization that partners with hospital, health system, commercial laboratory, and payer clients, to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood management, test utilization, anemia management, and clinical data exchange. Accumen’s offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider’s laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers’ sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

