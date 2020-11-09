CENGN ANNOUNCES RURAL ONTARIO BROADBAND PROJECT IN HALTON REGION
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW FIXED WIRELESS ACCESS APPROACH WILL BRING HIGH-PERFORMANCE INTERNET TO RURAL MILTON COMMUNITIES
CENGN is announcing the launch of an innovative project that will bring high-performance broadband access to the rural Milton area of Halton Region while providing a model for low-cost service expansion for other rural communities across the province. This project is part of CENGN’s Rural Ontario Residential Broadband program.
To address the needs of the rural Milton area, Mage Networks will implement a set of unlicensed fixed wireless access (FWA) technologies including 5GHz WIFI and 60GHz backhaul, bringing a range of broadband internet access services up to 100 Mbps Down/100 Mbps Up to residents of rural Milton.
This project promises several benefits, including:
75% cost savings by using unlicensed 60GHz backhaul and existing utility poles instead of having to install 80km of optical fibre backhaul.
Simplified rapid year-round installation. Since this new network is pole and lamp post mounted, no trenching or horizontal drilling is required, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavation and landscaping costs.
Highly resilient network design with multiple backhaul points and new mesh technology to provide very high service levels.
No new telecommunications towers are required since this cost-effective model uses existing utility pole infrastructure.
“CENGN is happy to work with our partners to add the rural Milton area to the growing list of previously under-served communities who now receive high-speed broadband access,” said Jean-Charles Fahmy, President and CEO of CENGN. “With each new project in our Ontario Residential Broadband program, we have more success stories on combatting the connectivity gap between the rural and urban divide. These blueprints, like the one set to take place at Milton, give us reusable solutions to specific business and technological challenges to broadband access for communities across the province.”
“Access to reliable broadband internet is essential for all Ontarians, no matter where they live. Businesses, families, schools and hospitals in rural and Northern communities need fast connections just as much as in urban areas,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade. “This innovative new project will mean secure and reliable internet and cellular connectivity for the Halton Region, bringing long-overdue cost-effective and high-speed solutions for those who live and work in the region.”
Rural Milton
TYPICAL RURAL MILTON DATA PIPELINE OPPORTUNITIES
“Now more than ever, we see the importance of broadband in underserved and unserved communities like Rural Milton,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “The digital divide is real and magnified during this COVID 19 global pandemic. I understand this full well coming from a rural community. This investment continues to build on Ontario’s commitment to connect people reducing that digital divide. We are moving as fast as we can to get people the services that they need.”
“I am proud our government is investing $63.3 million over five years to CENGN programs to grow innovation and commercialization of new products by small and medium companies in Ontario, while also driving innovative residential broadband projects to bring high-speed broadband to rural Milton and other communities across Ontario,” said Parm Gill, MPP for Milton. “This is part of our commitment to improve access to reliable internet for every home, business, and farm in Ontario”
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, broadband internet has become more important than ever to our residents and businesses—whether it’s needed for working from home, taking part in online learning or moving a business online,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “We thank the Provincial Government for this innovative investment which will accelerate the deployment of broadband to rural residents in Milton. The CENGN project introduces a new innovative technology solution to Ontario, which will provide great insight into how telecommunication service providers can help close the gaps to ensure everyone in rural areas of Halton Region has access to reliable, broadband internet.”
“It is increasingly important to address service gaps in rural broadband and the need for this critical infrastructure which keeps our rural and urban communities connected,” said Milton Mayor Gord Krantz. “While this project focuses only a portion of our rural community at this time, we hope what is learned will help expedite broadband solutions that will serve all rural residents in our community. We are thankful to the Provincial Government for their support through CENGN’s innovative residential broadband project.”
“WE FOUNDED MAGE NETWORKS BECAUSE WE UNDERSTOOD THE HARDSHIP THAT LACK OF INTERNET CAUSES AND WE KNEW WE COULD SOLVE THE PROBLEM. OUR TECHNOLOGY ALLOWS US TO CUSTOM DESIGN THE NETWORK TO FIT THE UNIQUE NEEDS AND CHALLENGES OF THE COMMUNITY WE’RE BUILDING IT FOR. THIS MEANS THAT WE CAN CONNECT EVEN THE MOST REMOTE AREAS TO RELIABLE, HIGH-SPEED INTERNET. OUR TEAM IS LOOKING FORWARD TO CONNECTING THE RURAL MILTON RESIDENTS WITHIN HALTON REGION WITH INTERNET ACCESS THAT THEY CAN COUNT ON!” SAID DR. SAYED-AMR (SISSO) EL-HAMAMSY, CEO OF MAGE NETWORKS
This project is part of the Next Generation Network Program (NGNP), an Ontario government program powered by CENGN in partnership with the Ontario Centres of Excellence, which helps Ontario companies develop and demonstrate new wired and wireless technology, products and services. Other projects in the program are focused on smart mining, smart agriculture and autonomous vehicles.
