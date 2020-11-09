Announcing the New Bona® PowerPlus® Antibacterial Surface Cleaner

Kills 99.9% of household germs* on countertops, cabinets, appliances, and more with hydrogen peroxide-based formula

/EIN News/ -- Englewood, CO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bona US, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors, is launching its new, EPA certified, Bona® PowerPlus® Antibacterial Surface Cleaner specifically formulated for sealed non-porous hard surfaces. The ready-to-use antibacterial cleaner kills 99.9% of household germs* through the power of hydrogen peroxide and is available in unscented, Lemon Zest or Orange Blossom scents.

“Bona is taking our 100 years of experience off the floor with this new Bona PowerPlus® Antibacterial Surface Cleaner,” said Andy Telatnik, Director of Marketing, Retail, Bona US. “Safer cleaning doesn’t mean sacrificing efficacy. This hydrogen peroxided-based disinfectant cleaning solution is tough on germs, grease, and grime without harsh chemicals.”

Bona PowerPlus Antibacterial Surface Cleaner disinfects non-porous hard surfaces including sealed stone and tile, stainless steel, glass, glazed porcelain, and mirrors with no harsh chemical smell. The ready-to-use, streak-free formula is available in unscented, a bright, citrus Lemon Zest scent, or a fresh floral Orange Blossom scent.

Telatnik continued, “Some traditional antibacterial cleaners use quaternary ammonium compounds, or “quats,” to kill bacteria. Bona PowerPlus Antibacterial Surface Cleaner is a quat-free formulation that uses the power of hydrogen peroxide to clean without leaving a residue behind.”

Bona PowerPlus Antibacterial Surface Cleaner in unscented, Lemon Zest, or Orange Blossom have a suggested retail of $8.99 and are now available in a 22oz. spray bottle at Target, Meijer, and more retailers coming soon.

*Kills 99.9% of Influenza A H1N1 Virus, Rhinovirus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella enterica, Staphylococcus aureus, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus [MRSA], and Trichophyton mentagrophytes on hard, non-porous surfaces in 10 minutes.

About Bona US

Bona® is an innovative, environmentally conscious company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. Bona US, the North American subsidiary of BonaAB in Malmö, Sweden, manufactures and distributes floor care and home cleaning products. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona US at (800) 872-5515 or www.bona.com.

