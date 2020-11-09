PJ SOLOMON Appoints Kenneth Baronoff as President

Baronoff elevated to President role to support the firm’s continued growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has promoted Kenneth D. Baronoff to President, a newly created position. Mr. Baronoff, who joined the firm in 1999, has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2010.



In this new position, Mr. Baronoff will continue to partner with Chief Executive Officer Marc S. Cooper to manage and lead the firm. He will help oversee and guide the implementation of the firm’s growth and diversification strategy.

“Ken and I have been partners and friends for almost 25 years,” said Mr. Cooper. “Since our partnership with Natixis, Ken has been integral to the success we have achieved in growing and diversifying our platform, as well as in creating a culture that enables us to attract and retain top talent. This new role represents a natural progression of Ken’s career and leverages his talents for a higher value-added contribution to the firm.”

Added Peter J. Solomon, Founder and Chairman, “Ken has made significant contributions to the growth of our firm over the past 20-plus years. His promotion to President recognizes these accomplishments and underscores our confidence in our future and his successful partnership with Marc.”

“It has been the highlight of my career spending the past 21 years at this great partnership and helping us grow from a small specialty firm to one with more than 100 bankers today,” said Mr. Baronoff. “In my new role, I look forward to working with Marc to keep us on this trajectory while maintaining the culture, ethos and expertise that makes PJ SOLOMON a special place to work.”

As part of Mr. Baronoff’s transition to President, the firm has initiated a search for a new COO to oversee and lead the firm’s Operations team, which includes the finance, legal and compliance functions.

Mr. Baronoff began his career at Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP where he practiced corporate law before joining Salomon Brothers in its M&A department. He serves on the board of Delivering Good and holds a JD from New York University School of Law and a BS, magna cum laude, from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded more than 30 years ago, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations and capital markets solutions across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit PJSOLOMON.COM.

Media Contact:

Nick Theccanat

ntheccanat@pjsolomon.com

212.508.1636