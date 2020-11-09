Axcient Named a Top 2020 Tech Innovator by CRN

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, the leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Axcient as a top finalist in the 2020 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Axcient was recognized for AirGap in the MSP Technology category.



“Axcient AirGap is a unique security offering that we created to eliminate the threat of ransomware for our partners,” says Ben Nowacky, Senior Vice President of Products at Axcient. “AirGap provides a multi-layered security approach to protect partners from data deletion, and is fully integrated into Axcient’s x360 platform. Security is an important focus for our partners, so we are honored that AirGap was named one of the top innovative products of the year by CRN.”

This annual award program honors innovative vendors in the IT channel across 49 technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to security to storage to networking. CRN editors assessed hundreds of vendor products and multiple criteria, including uniqueness, key capabilities, technological competency, and addressing customer needs.

Axcient AirGap protects data in the case of ransomware. The innovative technology provides a last line of defense to help deter and defend partners backups from ransomware attacks. Deploying a multi-layered approach, AirGap walls off data from all delete requests, places false positives in the system to deter repeat attempts, and adds human factor controls to prevent accidental data loss. These multiple layers provide market-leading protection for data security.

“CRN’s Tech Innovator Awards celebrate technology vendors that empower end users and promote business growth for solution providers with pioneering, purpose-built solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to each of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award finalists! We are honored to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are powering IT transformation and innovation.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

To learn more about Axcient and AirGap, please visit www.axcient.com.

