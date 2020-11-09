Governor Proclaims Apprenticeship Week

NASHVILLE – Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed Nov. 9 through 15 as Apprenticeship Week in Tennessee. His proclamation coincides with National Apprenticeship Week, which highlights the importance of the learn while you earn programs in states across the county.

Apprenticeships are a time-proven method to help workers gain skills in growing industries while helping employers build a qualified workforce.

“We greatly appreciate the Governor’s strong support,” said Dr. Jeff McCord, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. “There has been great progress in growing apprenticeships over the past year, and we look forward to building upon this progress.”

A qualified and skilled workforce is crucial to Tennessee’s continued economic success. To ensure there is a pipeline of skilled workers for Tennessee businesses, the State’s Apprenticeship TN Office, working in partnership with the Tennessee Workforce Development System (TNWDS) Steering Team and employers across the state, helps develop Registered Apprenticeship programs.

Apprenticeship TN will hold a virtual conference Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, to inform employers about the benefits of Registered Apprenticeship programs, how these programs can solve the difficulty of finding skilled workers, and provide guidance to employers looking to start a new program.

The conference will take place Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. CT and attendees will hear from eight speakers about the apprenticeship process in Tennessee.

Speakers include employers from various industries who will talk about how to utilize Register Apprenticeship programs to develop a strong and dependable workforce. The conference will also provide insights, connection to resources, and information about incentives for employers focused on enhancing their employees to the next level, no matter the size of their workforce.

Employers interested in attending the free two-hour virtual event can register up until the event starting time by logging onto www.ApprenticeshipTN.com.