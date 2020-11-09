Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company Pledges “1% for the Planet” Donation to Creek Fire Recovery Efforts through the Central Sierra Resiliency Fund

The five year commitment provides a $20,000 minimum donation in its first year, plus outreach and volunteerism to empower revitalization efforts from California’s largest recorded wildfire

/EIN News/ -- SHAVER LAKE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Central Sierra Resiliency Council (Resiliency Fund) proudly partners with Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company (Tioga-Sequoia) to revitalize and restore communities and the more than 379,000 acres of Central Sierra Nevada forest devastated by the Creek Fire, California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history, currently at 70% containment. The first of many planned giving efforts, Tioga-Sequoia championed the Resiliency Fund’s selection as a nonprofit partner of the global “1% for the Planet” network. Tioga-Sequoia additionally pledged to direct their 1% of annual sales membership to benefit the Resiliency Fund for the next five years; which is anticipated to be more than $20,000 in its first year, plus outreach and volunteerism efforts.



By becoming a “1% for the Planet” nonprofit partner, the Central Sierra Resiliency Fund greatly expands its funding opportunities through eligible donations from an alliance of over 4,000 business and individual member companies, like Tioga-Sequoia, that annually give back at least 1% of their sales to a worldwide network of nonprofits focused on maintaining a healthy planet. To date, the “1% for the Planet” network has contributed more than $265 million to partner nonprofits since 2002.

“Our brewery was founded on our passion for the craft that goes beyond beer to connect our community with our surroundings,” said Michael Cruz, President, Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company. “After witnessing the devastation of the Creek Fire in our own backyard forest, we were compelled to help in the short term with humanitarian relief and in the long-term to assist restoring the communities and wilderness damaged by the Creek Fire. We are excited to partner with the amazing group of volunteers behind the Resiliency Fund, and begin to put our ‘1% for the Planet’ commitment to work while creating more opportunities for the future.”

The Central Sierra Resiliency Fund is a restricted fund held with the Central Sierra Historical Society 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to stewarding financial resources to support the revitalization of the forests and communities surrounding Shaver Lake through land restoration, local stewardship, and economic efforts that honor the historical legacy of the Central Sierra region in the wake of the devastating Creek Fire. The Resiliency Fund team is currently focused on expanding community education for those affected by the Creek Fire through in-person workshops with subject experts and online resources, getting people connected with the right programs to begin to move forward. The team has also launched volunteer training efforts for soil stabilization and plan to assist with community risk mitigation efforts on priority lands altered by the Creek Fire to protect drainages, roadways and communities.

“We are grateful to forge a partnership with Tioga-Sequoia’s passion to help with our long-term recovery efforts,” said John Mount, Central Sierra Historical Society and Museum, Inc. Board of Director, Resiliency Fund Council member and Registered Professional Forester. “The inclusion of the Resiliency Fund in the ‘1% for the Planet’ network will empower our local forest and community to heal from the devastation left by the Creek Fire and begin to provide the long-term financial resources that will be needed to rebuild, restore and regenerate to ensure a thriving community living within healthy forests for generations to come.”

About The Central Sierra Resiliency Fund

The Central Sierra Resiliency Fund is held with the Central Sierra Historical Society and Museum, Inc. who along with community members and professionals make up the Resiliency Council responsible for stewarding financial resources to reforest, rebuild and boost community revitalization efforts in the wake of the devastating Creek Fire that became a blaze on September 4, 2020. The Council is partnering with other local, state, and national organizations to secure resources to empower the mountain community to get people living, working, and recreating on the mountain again. The Resiliency Fund will support Creek Fire recovery efforts in communities within the vicinity of Fresno County’s Central Sierra region including, but not limited to, Huntington Lake, Lakeshore, Big Creek, Shaver Lake, Pine Ridge, Meadow Lakes, Alder Springs, and Auberry. Learn more at https://sierrahistorical.org/resiliencyfund and follow the Resiliency Fund on Facebook (@sierraresiliencyfund) and Instagram (@resiliencyfund).

About Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company was founded in 2007 with the mission of producing world class beers that could bring awareness and resources to the preservation of the Southern Sierra Nevada mountains in California. Their beers and brands reflect the greatness of the region they brew. Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company highlights the beauty of the Southern Sierras that run along the Eastern side of the San Joaquin Valley that include landmarks such as Yosemite National Park, Sierra National Forest, Sequoia National Park, Kings Canyon National Park and Sequoia National Forest.

In 2010, Tioga-Sequoia planted their flag in Downtown Fresno and decided to take their journey a step further by working to bring new life to their home city. With the opening of a tasting room in a Beer Garden fashion, Tioga-Sequoia provides an outdoor venue with an urban atmosphere. This brings a unique variety of fresh, local craft beer while integrating local flavor, creativity and culture in their products. Learn more about Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company at https://tiogasequoia.com.

About 1% for the Planet

“1% for the Planet” is a global organization that exists to ensure the planet and future generations thrive. The organization inspires businesses and individuals to support nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, its members have given more than $265 million to its approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, “1% for the Planet” has a global network of more than 4,000 of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all. Learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

CONTACT:

Debbie Nalchajian-Cohen | P: 559.222.1322 | C: 559.281.1312

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7968a152-f97a-452c-a766-7585c311866a

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdd5dcf5-88b6-474d-8a24-f201b36adf60