Former Pro Hockey Player Mitch Vandergunst Discusses the NHL's Covid-19 Season
EXETER, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Vandergunst is a commercial real estate investor and former pro hockey player from Exeter, Ontario. He recently discussed the reasons for the NHL's successful season in Canada amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in an article for City Biz List, New York.
Having spent years on the ice as a player in the ECHL and SPHL, Mitch Vandergunst brings unique insight into what goes on behind the scenes with current NHL teams during their recent shortened season. Mitch attributes most of the NHL's success in completing the season to the fact that they created socially distanced “bubbles” for players, coaches and team personnel in two Canadian hub cities. With the entire Western Conference playing in Edmonton, and the Eastern Conference in Toronto, the NHL brass was able to maintain strict control over player movement and interactions. As a result, not only was the NHL able to complete their season, there were no cases of Covid-19 reported by any team at any time during the season.
In addition to the bubbles and hub cities, Mitch Vandergunst states that the frequent testing also played a major role in keeping teams and staff safe from infection. Throughout the season, more than 33, 000 Covid-19 tests were administered, and among over 800 NHL players, not a single person tested positive.
These measures taken by the NHL to ensure their season was completed safely and successfully were enabled in large part thanks to the cooperation between the NHL and the player's union (NHLPA). Although the isolation and the months spent away from the comforts of home can certainly take a toll on a player, Mitch Vandergunst notes that the players did well to remain disciplined and responsible for their own health and safety, and that of their teammates.
https://newyork.citybizlist.com/article/637851/former-pro-hockey-player-mitch-vandergunst-on-the-nhls-successful-season-amidst-covid-19
About Mitch Vandergunst
Mitch Vandergunst has lived and worked in the Exeter, Ontario area for most of his life. Having played competitive hockey from the age of four, Mitch is no stranger to hard work and dedication. He worked his way up the ranks in minor hockey, and eventually earned a spot on professional rosters in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) and later the ECHL (East Coast Hockey League).
These days, Mitch brings his work ethic and experience to the real estate industry. Since graduating college, Mitch has been involved in real estate in some capacity. Today he operates a real estate investment company called Emvy Group Inc. which he founded. Currently, Mitch is investing in apartment buildings and flipping single homes in the Exeter and London, Ontario region.
