Forbes Recognizes Cerner Among World’s Best Employers

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global health care technology company, announced it has been named among 2020’s World’s Best Employers by Forbes. This marks the first time Cerner has been included in the Forbes listing. The 2020 World’s Best Employers compilation recognizes global companies based on employee surveys rating their employers on economic footprint, talent development, social responsibility and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“This recognition is an honor and a true testament to our dedicated associates who have worked so passionately in support of transforming health care,” said Brent Shafer, chairman and CEO, Cerner. “Our associates’ response during the global pandemic has been remarkable, as they have quickly adapted to virtual work environments and stepped up to support care providers and their patients. We have demonstrated a stamina and resilience in our ability to connect, collaborate and provide excellent technology solutions to health systems around the world.”

For over 40 years, Cerner has been a global leader in inventing, implementing and operating technology for electronic health records. The company has one of the largest collections of global health data. Every day, close to 3 million users in more than 30 countries access this data. The company invests nearly $800 million each year in technology and research and development. Cerner recently announced it has been issued nearly 600 patents, including nearly 100 just this year—far more than its core competitors. These investments and intellectual property are focused on improving the quality of health care, enhancing the clinical, financial and operational outcomes for Cerner clients, unlocking a brighter future with data-driven insights and eliminating the inequities in health care.

Cerner took immediate action at the onset of COVID-19 and moved its nearly 30,000 global associates to a remote work environment. The changing work environment didn’t stop Cerner associates from helping care providers. For thousands of health systems, Cerner quickly stepped in to support them, from setting up field hospitals, making data available to help stop the spread of the virus and delivering intelligence to help better care for patients, manage equipment and determine bed availability across communities.

“We are taking important steps to foster an inclusive culture where highly engaged associates feel their personal worth is valued. As a company, we are not only committed to the success of our clients and their patients, but are also committed to the well-being of our associates in every part of the world,” said Tracy Platt, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Cerner. “I’d like to congratulate our associates on winning the Forbes Best Employers accreditation. Cerner is committed to creating a work environment where people can do meaningful work that makes a difference, have the flexibility needed to manage their work and life, and feel appreciated, valued, recognized and rewarded for their contributions.”

Earlier this year, Cerner received numerous recognitions including being named for the first time to the Fortune 500 and Forbes named the company as a leading Diversity Employer for the second year.

Forbes and Statista selected the World’s Best Employers 2020 based on independent surveys of more than 150,000 employees in more than 50 countries around the world. Participants were asked to rate employers according to various topics such as image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture and benefits. Over 5,000,000 data points were analyzed.

