Global Indemnity Group, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) (the “Company”) today reported a net loss of $22.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $41.0 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Adjusted operating income was $16.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $31.7 million for the corresponding period in 2019.

Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Information
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

  For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 		  For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		 
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
               
Gross Written Premiums $ 143.7     $ 157.2     $ 464.0     $ 478.7  
Net Earned Premiums $ 140.3     $ 133.3     $ 426.6     $ 383.6  
               
Net income (loss) available to shareholders $ (15.2 )   $    6.7     $ (22.2 )   $       41.0  
Net income (loss) available to shareholders per share $    (1.06 )   $ 0.47     $ (1.56 )   $ 2.86  
               
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (4.4 )   $    8.8     $ 16.8     $ 31.7  
Adjusted operating income per share $ (0.30 )   $ 0.61     $ 1.16     $ 2.21  
               
Combined ratio analysis:              
Loss ratio   69.2 %     55.2 %     56.7 %     52.7 %
Expense ratio      38.0 %        40.0 %        38.3 %     40.1 %
Combined ratio      107.2 %     95.2 %        95.0 %     92.8 %
                 


  As of
September 30,
2020 		  As of
June 30,
2020 		  As of
March 31,
2020 		  As of
December 31,
2019 		 
                 
Book value per share (1) $ 49.85   $ 51.24   $ 47.12   $ 50.82  
Shareholders’ equity (2) $ 720.7   $ 735.2   $ 674.6   $ 726.8  
Cash and invested assets (3) $ 1,449.1   $ 1,633.4   $ 1,550.6   $ 1,607.0  
                         
(1) Net of cumulative Company dividends to common shareholders totaling $2.75 per share, $2.50 per share, $2.25 per share, and $2.00 per share as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(2) September 30, 2020 shareholders’ equity includes $4 million of series A cumulative fixed rate preferred shares.
(3) Including receivable/(payable) for securities sold/(purchased).

Selected Financial Data for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020:

  • Underwriting income / (loss) – ($9.5) million in 2020 mainly due to catastrophes compared to $6.6 million in 2019.
  • Investment Income - $11.7 million in 2020 compared to $11.3 million in 2019. In 2020 lower yields on fixed income were offset by improved performance on alternative investments.
  • Realized gains / (loss) - $7.3 million in 2020 compared to ($2.7) million in 2019.
  • Corporate expenses - $21.2 million in 2020 compared to $3.9 million in 2019 mainly due to expenses incurred related to the redomestication of the Company completed on August 28, 2020.
  • Loss on extinguishment of debt – $3.1 million of prepaid debt issuance costs were written off when $100 million of subordinated debt was retired on August 15, 2020.
  • Tax benefit – $3.2 million in 2020 compared to $0.3 million in 2019.

Selected Financial Data for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020:

  • Underwriting income - $22.8 million in 2020 compared to $29.3 million in 2019.
  • Investment Income - $19.5 million in 2020 compared to $32.4 million in 2019. In 2020 alternative investments performed poorly in the early part of the year and book yields on the fixed income portfolio have declined.   
  • Realized gains / (loss) – ($22.3) million in 2020 due to common stock sales in early 2020 and interest rate hedges compared to $11.3 million in 2019.
  • Corporate expenses - $34.0 million in 2020 compared to $11.7 million in 2019 mainly due to expenses incurred related to the redomestication of the Company completed on August 28, 2020.
  • Loss on extinguishment of debt – $3.1 million of prepaid debt issuance costs were written off when $100 million of subordinated debt was retired on August 15, 2020.
  • Tax benefit / (expense) – $8.2 million in 2020 compared to ($5.2) million in 2019.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s four primary segments are:

  • Commercial Specialty

  • Specialty Property

  • Farm, Ranch, & Stable

  • Reinsurance Operations

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release1 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties including COVID-19. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity’s actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.   

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Contact: Media
  Stephen W. Ries
  Senior Corporate Counsel
  (610) 668-3270
  sries@global-indemnity.com 


Global Indemnity Group LLC’s Combined Ratio for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019        

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded a combined ratio of 107.2% (Loss Ratio 69.2% and Expense Ratio 38.0%) as compared to 95.2% (Loss Ratio 55.2% and Expense Ratio 40.0%) for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
  

  • The accident year casualty loss ratio increased 3.4 points to 58.3% in 2020 as compared to 54.9% in 2019 primarily as a result of an increase in the Reinsurance Operations’ casualty loss ratio due to the addition of a new casualty reinsurance treaty.

  • The Company’s accident year property loss ratio increased by 27.0 points to 90.3% in 2020 from 63.3% in 2019 primarily as a result of an increase in frequency and severity of catastrophe claims including the impact of Hurricane Laura and the Midwest Derecho. This increase was partially offset by reductions in frequency and severity on non-catastrophe claims.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded a combined ratio of 95.0% (Loss Ratio 56.7% and Expense Ratio 38.3%) as compared to 92.8% (Loss Ratio 52.7% and Expense Ratio 40.1%) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

  • The accident year casualty loss ratio improved 0.4 points to 56.5% in 2020 as compared to 56.9% in 2019 primarily as a result of lower claims frequency and severity within the Insurance Operations partially offset by an increase in the Reinsurance Operations’ casualty loss ratio due to the addition of a new casualty reinsurance treaty.

  • The Company’s accident year property loss ratio increased by 9.7 points to 69.2% in 2020 from 59.5% in 2019 primarily as a result of an increase in frequency and severity of catastrophe claims including the impact of Hurricane Laura and the Midwest Derecho. This increase was partially offset by reductions in frequency and severity on non-catastrophe claims.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s Gross Written and Net Earned Premiums Results by Segment for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

  Three Months Ended September 30,
  Gross Written Premiums   Net Earned Premiums
    2020     2019   %
Change 		    2020     2019   %
Change
Commercial Specialty $ 74,971   $ 73,175   2.5%   $ 73,887   $ 60,869   21.4%
Specialty Property   34,730     42,611   (18.5%)     31,388     34,554   (9.2%)
Farm, Ranch, & Stable   19,443     21,410   (9.2%)     19,978     18,377   8.7%
Reinsurance Operations   14,605     19,981   (26.9%)     15,049     19,512   (22.9%)
Total $ 143,749   $ 157,177   (8.5%)   $ 140,302   $ 133,312   5.2%


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  Gross Written Premiums   Net Earned Premiums
    2020     2019   %
Change 		    2020     2019   %
Change
Commercial Specialty $ 243,099   $ 214,467   13.4%   $ 211,329   $ 173,215   22.0%
Specialty Property   107,951           128,771   (16.2%)     99,147     104,740   (5.3%)
Farm, Ranch, & Stable   64,798     65,872   (1.6%)     57,691     52,849   9.2%
Reinsurance Operations          48,174            69,589   (30.8%)     58,450     52,798   10.7%
Total $ 464,022   $ 478,699   (3.1%)   $ 426,617   $ 383,602   11.2%

Commercial Specialty: Gross written premiums and net earned premiums increased 2.5% and 21.4%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Gross written premiums and net earned premiums increased 13.4% and 22.0%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The increases are primarily driven by organic growth in our excess and surplus lines business from existing agents as well as increased pricing, and several new programs.

Specialty Property: Gross written premiums and net earned premiums decreased by 18.5% and 9.2%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Gross written premiums and net earned premiums decreased by 16.2% and 5.3%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The decreases are primarily due to a continued reduction of catastrophe exposed business.

Farm, Ranch, & Stable: Gross written premiums decreased 9.2% and net earned premiums increased 8.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Gross written premiums decreased 1.6% and net earned premiums increased 9.2%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in gross written premiums was primarily due to an effort to reduce exposure in catastrophe prone areas to improve overall profitability. The increase in net earned premiums was primarily due to an increase in pricing and new agent appointments.  

Reinsurance Operations: Gross written premiums and net earned premiums decreased 26.9% and 22.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019. Gross written premiums decreased 30.8% and net earned premiums increased 10.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in gross written premiums as well as the decrease in net earned premiums for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to the non-renewal of property catastrophe treaties. The increase in net earned premiums for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to the growth of the new casualty treaty entered into during 2019.

             

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

  For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
 		  For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
    2020       2019       2020
       2019   
Gross written premiums $ 143,749     $ 157,177     $ 464,022     $ 478,699  
                 
Net written premiums $ 130,611     $ 138,836     $ 416,987     $ 421,321  
                 
Net earned premiums $ 140,302     $ 133,312     $ 426,617     $ 383,602  
Net investment income   11,746       11,348       19,516       32,393  
Net realized investment gains (loss)   7,323       (2,690 )     (22,332 )     11,290  
Other income   542       264       1,473       1,274  
Total revenues   159,913       142,234       425,274       428,559  
                 
Net losses and loss adjustment expenses   97,148       73,583       242,092       201,979  
Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses   53,268       53,366       163,258       153,643  
Corporate and other operating expenses   21,196       3,858       34,037       11,702  
Interest expense   3,620       5,023       13,197       15,088  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   3,060       -       3,060       -  
Income (loss) before income taxes   (18,379 )     6,404       (30,370 )     46,147  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (3,209 )     (317 )     (8,173 )     5,163  
Net income (loss)   (15,170 )     6,721       (22,197 )     40,984  
                 
Less: Preferred stock distributions   42       -       42       -  
                 
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (15,212 )   $ 6,721     $ (22,239 )   $ 40,984  
                 
Per share data:                
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders                
Basic $ (1.06 )   $ 0.47     $ (1.56 )   $ 2.89  
Diluted (1) $ (1.06 )   $ 0.47     $ (1.56 )   $ 2.86  
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding                
Basic   14,304       14,203       14,277       14,182  
Diluted (1)   14,304       14,328       14,277       14,329  
                 
Cash dividends/distributions declared per common share $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.75     $ 0.75  
                 
Combined ratio analysis: (2)                
Loss ratio   69.2       55.2       56.7       52.7  
Expense ratio   38.0       40.0       38.3       40.1  
Combined ratio   107.2       95.2       95.0       92.8  
                 

(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, weighted-average number of shares outstanding – basic was used to calculate diluted earnings per share due to a net loss for these periods.

(2) The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability. The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums. The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums. The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios.


GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)



ASSETS 		  (Unaudited)
September 30, 2020 		  December 31, 2019
Fixed Maturities:        
  Available for sale securities, at fair value
(amortized cost: 2020 - $1,260,439 and 2019 - $1,231,568; net of allowance of: 2020 - $0)		   $ 1,303,775   $ 1,253,159  
Equity securities, at fair value     75,941     263,104  
Other invested assets     37,749     47,279  
  Total investments     1,417,465     1,563,542  
         
Cash and cash equivalents     37,211     44,271  
Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,869 at September 30, 2020     109,820     118,035  
Reinsurance receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,992 at September 30, 2020     112,633     83,938  
Funds held by ceding insurers     46,894     48,580  
Federal income taxes receivable     -     10,989  
Deferred federal income taxes     35,300     31,077  
Deferred acquisition costs     67,470     70,677  
Intangible assets     21,094     21,491  
Goodwill     6,521     6,521  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums     15,558     16,716  
Other assets     69,791     60,048  
  Total assets   $ 1,939,757   $ 2,075,885  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 669,930   $ 630,181  
Unearned premiums     304,074     314,861  
Ceded balances payable     9,576     20,404  
Payables for securities purchased     5,630     850  
Contingent commissions     11,329     11,928  
Debt     126,253     296,640  
Other liabilities     92,252     74,212  
  Total liabilities     1,219,044     1,349,076  
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Series A cumulative fixed rate preferred shares, $1,000 par value;               
100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding: 4,000 and 0 shares, respectively, liquidation preference: $1,000 per share and $0, respectively     4,000     -  
Common shares, par value: no par at September 30, 2020 and              
$0.0001 at December 31, 2019, 900,000,000 common shares authorized; class A common shares issued: 10,242,703 and 10,282,277 respectively; class A common shares outstanding: 10,242,703 and 10,167,056, respectively; class B common shares issued and outstanding: 4,133,366 and 4,133,366, respectively     -     2  
Additional paid-in capital (1)     443,437     442,403  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes     35,720     17,609  
Retained earnings (1)     237,556     270,768  
Class A common shares in treasury, at cost: 0 and 115,221 shares, respectively     -     (3,973 )
  Total shareholders’ equity     720,713     726,809  
         
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,939,757   $ 2,075,885  

(1) Since the Company’s initial public offering in 2003, the Company repurchased 20.2 million shares for a total of $488 million. These share repurchases are reflected by a $488 million reduction of the Company’s additional paid-in capital and retained earnings as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Retained earnings are also net of $40 million and $29 million of cumulative historic Company dividends to shareholders as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.


GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA
(Dollars in millions)

    Market Value as of
    (Unaudited)
September 30, 2020 		  December 31, 2019
         
Fixed maturities   $ 1,303.8     $ 1,253.2  
Cash and cash equivalents     37.2       44.3  
Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents     1,341.0       1,297.5  
Equities and other invested assets     113.7       310.4  
Total cash and invested assets, gross     1,454.7       1,607.9  
Payable for securities purchased     (5.6 )     (0.9 )
Total cash and invested assets, net   $ 1,449.1     $ 1,607.0  


  Total Investment Return (1)
  For the Three Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited) 		  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited)
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
               
Net investment income $ 11.7     $ 11.3     $ 19.5     $ 32.4  
               
Net realized investment gains (losses)   7.3       (2.7 )     (22.3 )     11.3  
Net unrealized investment gains   0.1       10.0       22.2       53.4  
Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)   7.4       7.3       (0.1 )     64.7  
               
Total net investment income and gains $ 19.1     $ 18.6     $       19.4     $ 97.1  
               
Average total cash and invested assets $ 1,541.2     $ 1,585.2     $ 1,528.0     $ 1,562.2  
               
Total investment return %   1.2 %     1.2 %     1.3 %     6.2 %

(1) Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
SUMMARY OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

  For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		 
    2020       2019       2020       2019
               
Adjusted operating income (loss), net of tax $    (4,356 )   $ 8,768     $ 16,777     $ 31,694
Adjustments:              
Net realized investment gains (losses)   6,102       (2,047 )     (18,454 )     9,290
Expenses related to redomestication   (16,958 )     -       (20,562 )     -
               
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (15,212 )   $ 6,721     $ (22,239 )   $ 40,984
               
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic   14,304       14,203       14,277       14,182
               
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted (1)   14,304       14,328       14,421       14,329
               
Adjusted operating income (loss) per share – basic $ (0.30 )   $ 0.62     $ 1.18     $ 2.23
               
Adjusted operating income (loss) per share – diluted (1) $ (0.30 )   $ 0.61     $ 1.16     $ 2.21

(1) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, weighted-average number of shares outstanding – basic was used to calculate adjusted operating income per share - diluted due to a net loss for the period.

Note Regarding Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized investment gains (losses) and other unique charges not related to operations. Adjusted operating income (loss) is not a substitute for net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.

