HighPoint Resources Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Reported production sales volume of 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe") for the third quarter of 2020, exceeding the high end of guidance by 9%



Oil production sales volume of 1.5 million barrels of oil ("MMBbls") for the third quarter of 2020; 53% of total equivalent production sales volume



Cash flow positive for the quarter with net bank debt 1 reduced 34% compared to the end of the second quarter



reduced 34% compared to the end of the second quarter Reported a GAAP net loss of $16 million, or $3.72 per diluted share with adjusted net earnings 2 of $17 million, or $4.01 per diluted share and EBITDAX 2 of $64 million



of $17 million, or $4.01 per diluted share and EBITDAX of $64 million Excluding the impact of reverse stock split 3 adjusted net earnings per diluted share were $0.08



adjusted net earnings per diluted share were $0.08 Recently announced a definitive agreement to merge with Bonanza Creek in a strategic combination that creates a large-scale rural DJ Basin company4

DENVER, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint Resources Corporation ("we", "us", the "Company" or "HighPoint") (NYSE: HPR) today announced third quarter of 2020 financial and operating results, reporting a net loss of $16 million, or $3.72 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $17 million, or $4.01 per diluted share. EBITDAX for the third quarter of 2020 was $64 million. Excluding the impact of the reverse stock split that became effective on October 30, 2020, adjusted net earnings per diluted share were $0.08. Adjusted net income (loss) and EBITDAX are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net income and EBITDAX to GAAP net income can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

Chief Executive Officer and President Scot Woodall commented, "The current operating environment continued to present challenges during the third quarter, but I am proud of our ability to exceed our quarterly objectives and continue to make progress toward our full year goals. Our employees remain healthy and safe and I'm pleased with our ability to execute as production exceeded guidance on significantly lower spending and we aggressively reduced operating costs. This allowed us to generate positive free cash flow, which was used to reduce net bank debt by 34%. Today, we announced an agreement to merge with Bonanza Creek in a strategic combination that provides our stakeholders an opportunity to participate in a larger DJ Basin company with a strong balance sheet and free cash flow profile. We look forward to working with the Bonanza Creek team in the coming months as we integrate the two organizations."

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

The Company reported oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGL") production of 2.8 MMBoe for the third quarter of 2020, which exceeded the high end of the guidance range of 2.5-2.6 MMBoe. Oil volumes totaled 1.5 MMBbls or 53% of total equivalent volumes and also exceeded the high end of the guidance range of 1.4-1.46 MMBbls. Production sales volumes for the third quarter were comprised of approximately 53% oil, 25% natural gas and 22% NGLs.

For the third quarter of 2020, West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices averaged $40.93 per barrel, Northwest Pipeline ("NWPL") natural gas prices averaged $1.87 per MMBtu and NYMEX natural gas prices averaged $1.98 per MMBtu. Commodity price realizations to benchmark pricing were WTI less $4.32 per barrel of oil and NWPL less $0.51 per Mcf of gas. The NGL price averaged approximately 25% of the WTI price per barrel.

Lease operating expense ("LOE") averaged $1.87 per Boe in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $3.16 per Boe in the second quarter of 2020. Third quarter LOE was lower compared to the second quarter of 2020 as a result of operational efficiencies and cost savings.

Production tax expense averaged $(0.38) per Boe in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.50 per Boe in the second quarter of 2020. Production tax expense for the third quarter of 2020 included a $5 million reduction in estimated 2019 Colorado ad valorem tax that is due in 2021. Excluding the adjustment, production taxes would have averaged 6.4% as a percentage of revenues. Production tax expense is expected to average approximately 6%-7% of revenues for the remainder of 2020.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $1.8 million, which consisted of flowback capital and minimal workover activity. As previously reported, due to continued oil price volatility, the Company suspended drilling and completion activity and continues to defer further activity until broader market conditions improve. Accordingly, the Company anticipates minimal capital spending for the fourth quarter of 2020.

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORPORATION

Selected Operating Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 1,507 2,180 4,731 5,648 Natural gas (MMcf) 4,254 4,236 12,564 11,544 NGLs (MBbls) 628 513 1,798 1,466 Combined volumes (MBoe) 2,844 3,399 8,623 9,038 Daily combined volumes (Boe/d) 30,913 36,946 31,471 33,106 Average Sales Prices (before the effects of realized hedges): Oil (per Bbl) $ 36.64 $ 52.27 $ 33.86 $ 52.82 Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.36 1.03 1.16 1.58 NGLs (per Bbl) 10.04 5.76 8.55 9.47 Combined (per Boe) 23.66 35.68 22.05 36.57 Average Realized Sales Prices (after the effects of realized hedges): Oil (per Bbl) $ 51.84 $ 54.08 $ 53.31 $ 54.31 Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.39 1.06 1.20 1.52 NGLs (per Bbl) 10.04 5.76 8.55 9.47 Combined (per Boe) 31.77 36.88 32.78 37.42 Average Costs (per Boe): Lease operating expenses $ 1.87 $ 2.47 $ 2.95 $ 3.37 Gathering, transportation and processing expense 1.87 0.47 1.62 0.56 Production tax expenses (0.38 ) 2.31 (0.25 ) 2.29 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8.97 24.99 14.54 25.47 General and administrative expense (1) 4.53 3.25 4.17 4.00

(1) Includes long-term cash and equity incentive compensation of $0.34 per Boe and $0.63 per Boe for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0.35 per Boe and $0.79 per Boe for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORPORATION

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

As of September 30, As of December 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,894 $ 16,449 Other current assets (1) 96,631 69,988 Property and equipment, net 761,142 2,064,174 Other noncurrent assets (1) 17,546 5,441 Total assets $ 902,213 $ 2,156,052 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities $ 102,658 $ 175,478 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 760,054 758,911 Other long-term liabilities (1) 52,116 138,345 Stockholders' equity (deficit) (12,615 ) 1,083,318 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 902,213 $ 2,156,052

(1) At September 30, 2020, the estimated fair value of all of the Company's commodity derivative instruments was an asset of $51.0 million, comprised of $47.0 million of current assets, $4.6 million of non-current assets and $0.6 million of non-current liabilities. This amount will fluctuate based on estimated future commodity prices and the current hedge position.





HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating Revenues: Oil, gas and NGL production $ 67,305 $ 121,281 $ 190,171 $ 330,472 Other operating revenues, net 42 1 42 374 Total operating revenues 67,347 121,282 190,213 330,846 Operating Expenses: Lease operating 5,305 8,385 25,460 30,434 Gathering, transportation and processing 5,317 1,611 13,983 5,076 Production tax (1,074 ) 7,868 (2,133 ) 20,666 Exploration 74 56 126 93 Impairment and abandonment 2,813 1,170 1,269,049 2,487 (Gain) Loss on sale of properties 18 — 4,797 2,901 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,522 84,948 125,355 230,170 Unused commitments 4,985 4,418 13,821 13,239 General and administrative (1) 12,891 11,048 35,996 36,109 Merger transaction expense — 2,078 — 4,492 Other operating expenses, net (38 ) 230 (540 ) 210 Total operating expenses 55,813 121,812 1,485,914 345,877 Operating Income (Loss) 11,534 (530 ) (1,295,701 ) (15,031 ) Other Income and Expense: Interest and other income 171 94 235 562 Interest expense (14,346 ) (15,167 ) (44,117 ) (43,227 ) Commodity derivative gain (loss) (2) (13,746 ) 31,047 144,649 (54,600 ) Total other income and expense (27,921 ) 15,974 100,767 (97,265 ) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (16,387 ) 15,444 (1,194,934 ) (112,296 ) (Provision for) Benefit from Income Taxes 582 (4,330 ) 95,862 25,271 Net Income (Loss) $ (15,805 ) $ 11,114 $ (1,099,072 ) $ (87,025 ) Net Income (Loss) per Common Share Basic (3) $ (3.72 ) $ 2.64 $ (259.52 ) $ (20.69 ) Diluted (3) $ (3.72 ) $ 2.63 $ (259.52 ) $ (20.69 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic (3) 4,246 4,211 4,235 4,206 Diluted (3) 4,246 4,219 4,235 4,206

(1) Includes long-term cash and equity incentive compensation of $1.0 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $3.0 million and $7.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2) The table below summarizes the realized and unrealized gains and losses the Company recognized related to its oil and natural gas derivative instruments for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Included in commodity derivative gain (loss): Realized gain (loss) on derivatives (a) $ 23,059 $ 4,075 $ 92,506 $ 7,731 Prior year unrealized (gain) loss transferred to realized (gain) loss (a) 691 (20,739 ) 1,795 (61,430 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (a) (37,496 ) 47,711 50,348 (901 ) Total commodity derivative gain (loss) $ (13,746 ) $ 31,047 $ 144,649 $ (54,600 )

(a) Realized and unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives are presented herein as separate line items but are combined for a total commodity derivative gain (loss) in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. This separate presentation is a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the separate presentation of the realized and unrealized commodity derivative gains and losses is useful because the realized cash settlement portion provides a better understanding of the Company's hedge position. The Company also believes that this disclosure allows for a more meaningful comparison to its peers.

(3) All share and per share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective October 30, 2020.





HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ (15,805 ) $ 11,114 $ (1,099,072 ) $ (87,025 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,522 84,948 125,355 230,170 Impairment and abandonment 2,813 1,170 1,269,049 2,487 Unrealized derivative (gain) loss 36,805 (26,972 ) (52,143 ) 62,331 Deferred income taxes (582 ) 4,330 (95,862 ) (25,271 ) Incentive compensation and other non-cash charges 1,302 2,521 3,947 9,501 Amortization of deferred financing costs 567 642 2,854 1,917 (Gain) loss on sale of properties 18 — 4,797 2,901 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,425 (4,987 ) 8,012 13,488 Prepayments and other assets 296 354 (1,609 ) (1,109 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 10,601 10,600 (5,840 ) 3,867 Amounts payable to oil and gas property owners 7,948 6,139 (4,748 ) (16,784 ) Production taxes payable (13,490 ) 6,990 (28,012 ) (1,079 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 66,420 $ 96,849 $ 126,728 $ 195,394 Investing Activities: Additions to oil and gas properties, including acquisitions (7,440 ) (117,823 ) (118,281 ) (375,976 ) Additions of furniture, equipment and other (202 ) (384 ) (855 ) (3,958 ) Other investing activities 413 32 3,602 (66 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (7,229 ) $ (118,175 ) $ (115,534 ) $ (380,000 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from debt — 50,000 120,000 200,000 Principal payments on debt (35,000 ) (25,000 ) (120,000 ) (26,859 ) Other financing activities (33 ) (218 ) (749 ) (1,741 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (35,033 ) $ 24,782 $ (749 ) $ 171,400 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 24,158 3,456 10,445 (13,206 ) Beginning Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,736 16,112 16,449 32,774 Ending Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 26,894 $ 19,568 $ 26,894 $ 19,568





HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and EBITDAX

(Unaudited)

Discretionary Cash Flow Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $ 66,420 $ 96,849 $ 126,728 $ 195,394 Adjustments to reconcile to discretionary cash flow: Exploration expense 74 56 126 93 Merger transaction expense — 2,078 — 4,492 Changes in working capital (15,780 ) (19,096 ) 32,197 1,617 Discretionary Cash Flow $ 50,714 $ 79,887 $ 159,051 $ 201,596

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net Income (Loss) $ (15,805 ) $ 11,114 $ (1,099,072 ) $ (87,025 ) Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes (582 ) 4,330 (95,862 ) (25,271 ) Income (Loss) before income taxes (16,387 ) 15,444 (1,194,934 ) (112,296 ) Adjustments to net income (loss): Unrealized derivative (gain) loss 36,805 (26,972 ) (52,143 ) 62,331 Impairment expense 2,537 — 1,267,401 — (Gain) loss on sale of properties 18 — 4,797 2,901 One-time item: Merger transaction expense — 2,078 — 4,492 (Income) expense related to properties sold (80 ) 229 (582 ) (43 ) Adjusted Income (Loss) before income taxes 22,893 (9,221 ) 24,539 (42,615 ) Adjusted (provision for) benefit from income taxes (1) (5,837 ) 1,851 (6,257 ) 9,588 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 17,056 $ (7,370 ) $ 18,282 $ (33,027 ) Per share, diluted (2) $ 4.01 $ (1.75 ) $ 4.31 $ (7.85 )

(1) Adjusted (provision for) benefit from income taxes is calculated using the Company's current effective tax rate prior to applying the valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

(2) Per share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective October 30, 2020.

EBITDAX Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net Income (Loss) $ (15,805 ) $ 11,114 $ (1,099,072 ) $ (87,025 ) Adjustments to reconcile to EBITDAX: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,522 84,948 125,355 230,170 Impairment and abandonment expense 2,813 1,170 1,269,049 2,487 Exploration expense 74 56 126 93 Unrealized derivative (gain) loss 36,805 (26,972 ) (52,143 ) 62,331 Incentive compensation and other non-cash charges 1,302 2,521 3,947 9,501 Merger transaction expense — 2,078 — 4,492 (Gain) loss on sale of properties 18 — 4,797 2,901 Interest and other income (171 ) (94 ) (235 ) (562 ) Interest expense 14,346 15,167 44,117 43,227 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (582 ) 4,330 (95,862 ) (25,271 ) EBITDAX $ 64,322 $ 94,318 $ 200,079 $ 242,344

Discretionary cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) and EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures. These measures are presented because management believes that they provide useful additional information to investors for analysis of the Company's performance and, in the case of discretionary cash flow, liquidity. In addition, the Company believes that these measures are widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, and that many investors use the published research of industry research analysts in making investment decisions.

These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, profitability, cash flow or liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definition of these measures may vary among companies, and, therefore, the amounts presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

