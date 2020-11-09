CMiC’s CONNECT Customer Conference Showcases Mobility, Analytics and Integrations to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Construction

The company’s 22nd edition of its flagship annual event is hosted on a state-of-the-art virtual platform for the first time ever

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, CANADA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMiC, the industry leader in ERP and field operations solutions for construction, takes its 22nd Annual Customer Conference virtual, from November 9-10, 2020. With over 1,000 CMiC customers and partners in attendance, the Virtual CONNECT Conference has shattered all attendance records. The event features four Keynote presentations, over 30 Breakout sessions, an interactive Exhibit Hall with 15 sponsors and a Software Demo pavilion.

Throughout the two-day event, participants will get an inside look at CMiC’s completely re-designed mobile app, which helps construction firms manage all aspects of field operations from any device; CMiC’s advanced Analytics reports and dashboards, embedded throughout the platform; and the company’s expanding ecosystem of integration partners, which extend the platform’s robust, field-tested capabilities. In addition to the product ‘deep dive’ sessions, a full one-third of breakouts will be led by members of CMUG, CMiC’s active user group. For example, WEBCOR will be showcasing how the company has deployed CMiC mobile solutions to track and measure productivity, deliver flexibility to jobsite personnel, and achieve compliance with local labor regulations.

The exclusive CIO Roundtable, moderated by CMiC president & chief executive officer, Gord Rawlins, promises to be particularly enlightening. The roundtable will include CIOs from industry leaders Whiting-Turner, JE Dunn, Austin Industries and WEBCOR sharing valuable insights on how their companies have responded to the global health crisis and the factors that will drive digital adoption after the pandemic.

“In these unprecedented times, CONNECT provides a forum for exploring mechanisms for adapting to an uncertain environment, strategies for ensuring business continuity and best practices for ramping up when construction begins settling into a post-COVID world. This year’s conference, which has attracted twice as many participants as last year’s event, continues to fulfill its mission of providing compelling opportunities for industry networking, exploration and learning, especially as we come together to help each other navigate uncharted waters,” states Mauricio Barberi, chief marketing officer at CMiC.

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and FIELD solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC’s powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR’s Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

Mauricio Barberi CMiC 1 (917) 841-9941 Mauricio.Barberi@cmicglobal.com