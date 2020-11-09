Patriot One Appoints Peter Evans as CEO

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Evans as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective on Monday, November 16, 2020. Mr. Evans succeeds Martin Cronin who will remain on as a director of the Company.



Mr. Evans brings over 25 years of experience working with venture-backed and public companies in executive leadership, operations and board roles. As an experienced executive in the security industry, Mr. Evans has demonstrated a track record for success in revenue growth and profitability, as well as identifying and developing new market opportunities, within start-up, Fortune 500, and rapidly-changing enterprises.

“Peter has a deep understanding of critical business drivers for tech-enabled solutions and SaaS business models, including in the security space,” expressed Peter Van Der Gracht, Chair of Patriot One’s board of directors. “His ability to leverage digital transformation into operational acceleration is one of the key skill sets that led us to our hiring decision. We are truly excited by his wealth of experience in SaaS and cloud services, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cyber security, telecom, and datacenter technology operations, and look forward to seeing great results with him leading Patriot One forward in the coming years.”

“I am excited to join the Patriot One team to lead the business into this new growth phase and capitalize on the extraordinary value contained within this exceptional technology,” expressed Peter Evans. “It’s exciting to be part of such an innovative and disruptive company that has built a broad portfolio of solutions poised for growth by addressing critical security concerns across our communities and businesses. By leveraging innovation, data and AI capabilities, Patriot One is well positioned to digitize traditional labor-based security models, and deliver higher efficacy, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness to both public and private enterprises. I am very excited to be a part of this journey together with our employees, partners, shareholders, and most importantly, our customers”.

Peter Evans will join fellow senior executives, Dietmar Wennemer, President and COO, and Karen Hersh, CFO, at the Company’s Corporate Headquarters in downtown Toronto, Ontario.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One’s mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee and public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances, or potential health and safety threats for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com

Investor Relations

John Martin, Patriot One Technologies

+1 (888) 728-1332

johnm@patriot1tech.com

Media Contacts:

Scott Ledingham, Patriot One Technologies

+1-613-806-7135

scott@prmedianow.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects”,” believes”, and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.