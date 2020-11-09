GameStop Reveals its 2020 Black Friday Deals

/EIN News/ -- Announces “Black Friday Countdown” Sale Events and Expanded Store Hours for Black Friday Weekend

Confirms it Will Have Limited Stock, In-Store Only, of the New PS5 and Xbox X|S Consoles Available for Purchase on Black Friday While Supplies Last

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop unveiled today its 2020 Black Friday sales ad (www.gamestop.com/blackfriday), revealing its holiday deals on the hottest video games, consoles, accessories, and pop culture collectibles items such as board games, statues, pop vinyl figures and apparel items. The Black Friday sale offers will be available on www.gamestop.com and through the GameStop mobile app on Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. CST, and in-store at GameStop’s more than 3,300 U.S. store locations starting Nov. 27 (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.), Nov. 28 (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.), and Nov. 29 (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.).

This Black Friday, customers can expect to see incredible doorbusters, as well as unique discounts across a mix of video game software, hardware and accessories, including great savings on hot titles such as Avengers ($26.99), FIFA 21 ($26.99), Madden NFL21 ($26.99), NBA 2k21 ($26.99), Ghost of Tsushima ($39.99), The Last of Us Part II ($29.99), and Spider-Man ($19.99), and up to 50% off Nintendo Switch games. Plus, GameStop is offering a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99. GameStop will also have limited stock, in-store only, of the new PS5 and Xbox X|S consoles available for purchase on Black Friday, while supplies last.

Additionally, GameStop is offering deep discounts on popular pop culture collectibles items, including Buy 1 Get 1 60% off all trading cards, Fantastic Four Venomised Funko Mystery Box ($19.99), All regularly priced t-shirts for $9, Pokémon Legends of Johto Collection trading cards box ($24.99), Buy 2 Get 1 Free Funko Pops ($11.99), and all Ugly Christmas Sweaters ($24.99). GameStop is also offering 25% off all toys, apparel, collectibles, drinkware, statues, and board games customers can fit into the Ultimate Gift Bag (gift bag sold separately for $4.99). To stay up-to-date on GameStop’s Black Friday offers, customers should visit www.gamestop.com/blackfriday, as additional deals will be added leading up to Black Friday.

To help gift givers take full advantage of this national holiday shopping event, GameStop also announced today its schedule of pre-Black Friday and Black Friday sale events. The “Black Friday Countdown” sale event will run Nov. 14 – 21 and will feature deep discounts on PC gaming bundles and accessories, and huge savings on video games across the Nintendo, Sony, and Xbox platforms.

This will lead into the “Black Friday Early Deals” event Nov. 22 – 25, and then to GameStop’s Black Friday Sale. The Black Friday Sale will begin Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. CST online and through the GameStop mobile app, and Nov. 27 in-store. Gift givers are encouraged to visit www.gamestop.com/gifthub each week to get an early glimpse on all the deals GameStop is offering before, and on Black Friday.

“We’re pulling out all the stops this holiday to reward shoppers with deep discounts – both before and on Black Friday,” said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop. “It doesn’t get any better for customers who are looking to maximize their holiday spending by accessing some of the best offers in video games and collectibles.”

If customers are not able to visit one of GameStop’s more than 3,300 store locations, they can “Shop in Easy Mode” from any location by taking advantage of one GameStop’s numerous retail channel options for safe, contactless shopping, including Delivery@Door, www.gamestop.com, the enhanced GameStop mobile app, Buy Online Pick Up In Store, or Same Day Delivery (available in select areas).

GameStop is also making it easier for customers to purchase their holiday gifts by offering GameStop FlexPay packages – convenient payment options that allow customers the flexibility to pay for merchandise at once or over time. Those payment options include the GameStop Credit Card; Layaway; Buy Now, Pay Later; Rent-to-Own; Trade Credit; and GameStop Gift Cards. To learn more about the new customer services and FlexPay packages, visit www.gamestop.com/flexpay.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is the world’s largest omni-channel video game retailer, operates over 5,000 stores across 10 countries, and offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer® magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication. General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the Company’s corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and Instagram and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

Contact:

Michael Delgado

GameStop Public Relations

MichaelDelgado@gamestop.com