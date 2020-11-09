Nephros to Present at Three November Investment Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences in November.



Virtual Fall Investor Summit

November 16, 2020

9:30 AM ET

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38365

https://investorsummitgroup.com





Craig-Hallum Capital Group

11th Annual Alpha Select Conference

November 17, 2020

Conference attendance is by invitation only: One-on-one and small group meetings

https://www.craig-hallum.com/alpha-select/are-you-an-alpha-select-company/





Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference

November 19, 2020

11:30 AM ET

Webcast link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zzc86blrTGe68lysJNbIfA

https://sidoticonference.com





About Nephros

Nephros is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems for medical and commercial markets.

Nephros ultrafilters are used in hospitals, medical clinics, and commercial facilities to retain bacteria – including Legionella and other pathogens – and viruses from water, providing an important aid in infection control for showers, sinks, and ice machines. Nephros ultrafilters are also used in dialysis centers to aid in the removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate in hemodialysis machines.

Nephros pathogen detection systems, including the PluraPath™, SequaPath™, and DialyPath™ systems, provide data on water­borne biological content to medical and water quality professionals. Our products integrate Nephros ultrafilters with quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology to deliver actionable water pathogen information in real time.

Nephros commercial filters, including AETHER™ brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water, and reduce scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER™ products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.

For more information about Nephros, please visit its website at www.nephros.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

www.pcgadvisory.com





Media Contact:

Bill Douglass

Gotham Communications, LLC

(646) 504-0890

bill@gothamcomm.com

www.gothamcomm.com





Company Contact:

Andy Astor, President and CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 345-0824

andy@nephros.com

www.nephros.com