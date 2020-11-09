Nephros to Present at Three November Investment Conferences
/EIN News/ -- SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences in November.
Virtual Fall Investor Summit
November 16, 2020
9:30 AM ET
Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38365
https://investorsummitgroup.com
Craig-Hallum Capital Group
11th Annual Alpha Select Conference
November 17, 2020
Conference attendance is by invitation only: One-on-one and small group meetings
https://www.craig-hallum.com/alpha-select/are-you-an-alpha-select-company/
Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference
November 19, 2020
11:30 AM ET
Webcast link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zzc86blrTGe68lysJNbIfA
About Nephros
Nephros is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems for medical and commercial markets.
Nephros ultrafilters are used in hospitals, medical clinics, and commercial facilities to retain bacteria – including Legionella and other pathogens – and viruses from water, providing an important aid in infection control for showers, sinks, and ice machines. Nephros ultrafilters are also used in dialysis centers to aid in the removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate in hemodialysis machines.
Nephros pathogen detection systems, including the PluraPath™, SequaPath™, and DialyPath™ systems, provide data on waterborne biological content to medical and water quality professionals. Our products integrate Nephros ultrafilters with quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology to deliver actionable water pathogen information in real time.
Nephros commercial filters, including AETHER™ brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water, and reduce scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER™ products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.
For more information about Nephros, please visit its website at www.nephros.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 863-6519
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
Media Contact:
Bill Douglass
Gotham Communications, LLC
(646) 504-0890
bill@gothamcomm.com
Company Contact:
Andy Astor, President and CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 345-0824
andy@nephros.com