ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|2-Nov-20
|37,133
|313.46
|11,639,823.81
|3-Nov-20
|44,118
|314.40
|13,870,671.85
|4-Nov-20
|43,195
|318.65
|13,764,286.31
|5-Nov-20
|12,687
|335.63
|4,258,083.51
|6-Nov-20
|47,000
|336.10
|15,796,732.90
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
