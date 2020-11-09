Imperial Capital Hosts Its 17th Annual (1st Virtual) Security Investor Conference, December 2 - 3, 2020

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com is honored to be a media sponsor

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imperial Capital, LLC https://www.imperialcapital.com/ ("Imperial Capital") announced its 17th annual Security Investor Conference ("SIC") will take place as an entirely virtual event on December 2 - 3, 2020.

SIC remains the security industry's leading conference, featuring the drivers and decision makers of the industry. With the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry leaders are charting a new path to the future. SIC will deliver insight, information and the latest compelling security solutions across the Global Consumer, Enterprise and Government Markets.

"SIC's pivot to a virtual format this year was essential and will enable us to reach and engage with a much wider audience. We're excited to be able to provide an opportunity for industry leaders and investors to connect and collaborate as they have at our in-person conference," said John E. Mack, III,

EVP, Co-Head of Investment Banking and Head of Security Practice Group at Imperial Capital, LLC.

The 2-day conference will provide presentations from 70+ public and private companies to an audience of industry executives, institutional and private equity investors.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

PRESENTING COMPANIES (as of 11/5/20)



ACRE LLC http://www.acre-co.com/

ADT Inc. (ADT) http://www.adt.com/

Alarm.com (ALRM)* https://alarm.com/

Allegion PLC (ALLE) https://www.allegion.com/corp/en/index.html

Alula https://alula.com/

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) https://adnas.com/

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) https://www.avantelogixx.com/

Bastion Security https://bastionsecurity.com/

BlackBerry (BB) https://www.blackberry.com/us/en

BlueLiv http://blueliv.com/

Bradford Airport Logistics Ltd. https://www.airportlogistics.org/

Brinks Home Security™ (ASMCA) https://brinkshome.com/

Brivo http://www.brivo.com/

Carbyne http://www.carbyne911.com/

Convergint Technologies, LLC https://www.convergint.com/

Costar Technologies, Inc. (CSTI) http://www.costarvideo.com/

CyFIR LLC https://www.cyfir.com/

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) https://www.dataio.com/

DTiQ http://www.dttusa.com/

Eagle Eye Networks, Inc. http://www.eagleeyenetworks.com/

Envysion, Inc. http://envysion.com/

eSENTIRE, Inc. http://www.esentire.com/

Essence Group https://www.essence-grp.com/

Evolv Technologies, Inc. https://evolvtechnology.com/

Eyelock, LLC https://www.eyelock.com/

eZLO Innovation https://ezlo.com/

Feenics, Inc. http://www.feenics.com/

HomeAware https://homeaware.com/

Identiv, Inc. (INVE) http://www.identive-group.com/

Inter-Con Security Systems, Inc. https://www.icsecurity.com/

Intrado http://www.intrado.com/en

Ipsotek Ltd. https://www.ipsotek.com/

MAGAL Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) https://magal-s3.com/

Medical Guardian, LLC https://www.medicalguardian.com/

Mission Critical Partners https://www.missioncriticalpartners.com/

Mutualink Inc. https://mutualink.net/

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) http://www.napcosecurity.com/

Netwatch Group https://netwatchgroup.com/

Newmark Security plc (L:NWT) http://www.newmarksecurity.com/

Nok Nok Labs, Inc. http://www.noknok.com/

Notion https://getnotion.com/

Orion Entrance Control, Inc. http://orioneci.com/

Orock Technologies http://orocktech.com/

Paladin Technologies https://paladintechnologies.com/

Princeton Identity https://princetonidentity.com/

Prosegur (BME:PSG) https://www.prosegur.com/en/

Rapid Response Monitoring Services https://www.rrms.com/

RapidSOS https://rapidsos.com/

RemoteLock https://remotelock.com/

Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE: RELIANCE) https://ril.com/

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) https://www.resideo.com/

Salient Systems https://www.salientsys.com/

ShotSpotter, Inc (SSTI) https://www.shotspotter.com/

SureView Systems https://sureviewsystems.com/

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) https://www.uei.com/

Verisure http://www.verisure.com/

Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) https://www.vivint.com/

WaveLynx Technologies Corporation http://www.wavelynxtech.com/

West Coast Gate https://www.westcoastgate.com/

WISeKey International (WIHN.S) https://www.wisekey.com/

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)* https://www.zebra.com/us/en.html

*1×1 Meetings Only



