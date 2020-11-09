CAMI’s Urban Air Policy Collaborative Cohort Forming
Community Air Mobility Initiative Invites State and Local Transportation Decision Makers to Participate to Explore UAM and EVTOL IntegrationPETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Air Mobility Initiative (CAMI) is pleased to invite state and local transportation decision makers and planners to join us in the second cohort of the Urban Air Policy Collaborative (UAPC). A unique opportunity to connect with experts in the urban air mobility (UAM) and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft industry and with other forward-leaning jurisdictions, this cohort of the UAPC will run from January through April 2020 with a series of virtual workshops and events. Upon completion of this four month program, UAPC graduates will join the previous cohort and CAMI member organizations in an ongoing structured networking forum to continue to explore the integration of the third dimension into our communities.
The UAPC program was jointly developed by CAMI and Ellis & Associates and refined thanks to the participation of thirteen organizations representing nine locations who participated in our first cohort which ran during the second half of 2020. Including individual sessions, group workshops, and keynote speaker presentations, this program has been designed specifically for jurisdictions that are interested in understanding UAM and its potential impacts on their jurisdictions.
In addition to education and networking, the UAPC aims to unify local governments on policy issues pertaining to the integration and operation of UAM technologies into existing transportation networks. We have created this forum for local governments to anticipate and integrate this important and emerging mode of transportation into their existing transportation network in a way that is safe, sustainable, and equitable. In addition to fostering connections between forward-thinking communities, the UAPC provides a communication channel for local governments to connect to adjacent efforts such as the NASA AAM National Campaign, the FAA’s UAM efforts, and CAMI’s member organizations.
The deadline to register to be part of the next UAPC cohort is December 15, 2020. For more information, and to register, email contact@communityairmobility.org
About CAMI: The Community Air Mobility Initiative (CAMI) was founded in July 2019 to support the responsible integration of urban air mobility into communities through education, communication and advocacy. CAMI connects communities and industry by providing resources and education to the public, decision makers and the media at the state and local level. CAMI is supported by its members, which include aircraft manufacturers and suppliers, operators, industry associations, state and local agencies, ecosystem members, academia, and nonprofits. For more information visit www.communityairmobility.org or email contact@communityairmobility.org.
