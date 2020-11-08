Angelina Decker’s clothing label ‘LINA Loungewear’ is a go-to brand for every woman. Read to know more!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion is not just about following the latest style trends but being comfortable in the outfits you wear. Very few brands have a blend of fashion, comfort and coordinating outfits, and LINA Loungewear is one such clothing brand that offers the best of everything to its customers. Founded by Angelina Decker, ‘LINA’ is christened after the designer’s name and it is an ethically made head to toe loungewear brand providing soft and versatile loungewear sets. The clothing label based in New York offers basic colors and busy patterns in simple silhouettes to women of all age groups as the sizes of the outfits range from XS to XXL.
The 22-year old designer is a serial entrepreneur who owns several businesses already. However, with her knowledge about fashion, her clothing label has turned out to be a massive success. It was right after graduating high school at 16, Angelina deep-dived into the business world to establish something of her own. With LINA being launched recently, it has already become a favorite loungewear brand of many women. The founder according to her best knowledge hand-selects the butteriest and premium quality fabrics to design the best loungewear essentials.
While the most modern-day clothing brands operate fast fashion, Angelina’s brand operates slow fashion; meaning the garments designed are of superior quality and focus on longevity. Decker further said, “My clothing brand specializes in ethically designing, patterning, hand-cutting and sewing with love by paying close attention to the details of the outfits. If you see, most slow fashion brands are expensive but LINA provides slow fashion outfits at an incredibly reasonable rate.” The designer further added that she works on a made-to-order basis keeping inventory minimal.
LINA Loungewear’s USP is the fact that it's outfits have buttery-soft comfort which is handmade and is not expensive. All the fashion enthusiasts who are fond of comfy clothes can buy some of the best outfits online at www.linaloungewear.com. The shoppers who make purchases beyond $75 get free shipping on their orders. Be it tank tops, tees, long sleeve tops, bottoms or other hair accessories, LINA Loungewear has got the best fashion essentials for women under one roof. Whether you are at your workplace or working from home, these outfits give you the most comfortable feeling ever. To know more about the brand, check out their Instagram page @lina.loungewear right away.
Angelina Decker
