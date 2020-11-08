Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 7th November 2020
Active cases: 30 New cases: 0 New tests: 124 Total confirmed: 3,684 Recovered: 3,533 (+6) Deaths: 121 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,749 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 30 New cases: 0 New tests: 124 Total confirmed: 3,684 Recovered: 3,533 (+6) Deaths: 121 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.