Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (7 November 2020)
As at 07 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 498 confirmed cases, including 7 995 recoveries and 251 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
There were 114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,749 in the last 365 days.
As at 07 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 498 confirmed cases, including 7 995 recoveries and 251 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.