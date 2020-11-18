Electro Scan Announces Results for 14-Mile Gravity Sewer Main Benchmark Comparing CCTV v. FELL Inspection

Wondering why CCTV is not providing you actionable intelligence to reduce or eliminate infiltration? Read results from the just released study.

Pinpoint leak detection allows 3/8" (1cm) locational accuracy with each defect expressed in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.

CCTV Operators recorded a limited number of 'Structural' defects using NASSCO PACP codes, while only 19% of 'Tap Connections' were recorded as defective based on NASSCO guidelines.